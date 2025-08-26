The Labor Day Classic between Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern is always one of the most anticipated games of the season, but it has more meaning this year. In a rather tense and contentious press conference, Texas Southern head coach Cris Dishman threw some verbal jabs toward new Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson's way.

Dishman's first dig was aimed at Jackson singing “Atlanta on my Mind”, which was a melodic indication that he wants to see his team make the Celebration Bowl in December. He's also stated as much on several occasions.

“First and foremost, I'd like to thank Tremaine for his wonderful song he gave us. I wonder if he can sing that song after…I think it was something Atlanta or something he was singing one day [in] Houston this weekend. Oh, yeah, you was horrible. I think you'll be able to keep your day job and coach and not sing” Dishman said in his opening remarks.

He then went on to talk more about the game, taking another dig at Jackson with his comments.

“It's going to be a very exciting game, and there's a formula I go by. Win third down, win the red zone, less penalties than your opponent and you should win the game. Our 11 is better than their 11. It's not about Tremaine and I; it's about our 11. Our 11 is better and we should win the game.”

He then seemed to go a bit personal, referring to how Jackson regarded his players as “dogs”.

“Coach Tremaine mentioned dogs. Our young men would never be dogs. Our young men are young men. They're educated young men and they are God-fearing young men. That's what I expect. They understand my culture, they understand what I expect, they understand what I want. But I would never call a young man a dog, because he's not. He's an individual who will go out there and work for us.”

There was a different intensity level with Prairie View head coach Tremaine Jackson, who sat expressionless as Texas Southern coach Cris Dishman delivered a few blows ahead of the Labor Day Classic.@defendernetwork@coachjack212 @pvamufb_ @PVAMUPanthers @theswac pic.twitter.com/4yzh1REARC — Terrance Harris (@TerranceHarris) August 25, 2025

Jackson, who spoke first before Dishman took the podium, was brief with his comments and largely focused on the game ahead. But, in comments obtained by journalist Terrance Harris, Jackson was very direct in his response.

“ There was some shots taken that we don't necessarily, it's not our profession. , But I understand, I understand what it is and what some people have to do. , We don't have to do that. We just go about our business, man, and, and we've been on this hill working for a long time. We're gonna get a chance to come off.

He continued, “ There is a different level of focus with us right now, but we've been like this since January 7th. We don't allow people to toy with our kids. Our program. This ain't your, your uncle's Prairie View A&M football team. This is us. This is a new field around here. We don't take shots or disrespect kindly.”

When asked by Harris if he thought that the comments were just Dishman trying to draw interest to the game, Jackson said, “ Man, I went to Oak Forest Elementary class of '94. I didn't go to recess. I don't play. We don't play. That's not us. That's not what we go about it. So I don't know what that is. I just know how we do things. So shout out to Miss Rector, my fifth grade teacher for not making me go to recess. 'cause I didn't play no games.”

The back and forth between Dishan and Jackson surely makes the Labor Day Classic even more anticiapted. The Tigers and Panthers face off on Saturday at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on the all-new streaming platform SWAC TV.