Although there was only one HBCU football player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, several HBCU alumni have secured final roster spots on various teams around the league. As the 2025 regular season gears up to start, several former HBCU football players, such as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, had standout games in the NFL preseason and were favorites to make the main roster of their respective teams.
Meanwhile, all eyes were on Carson Vinson, the sole HBCU player drafted this year, to get the nod to protect Lamar Jackson as an offensive lineman and make the 53-man roster. There were also plenty of undrafted free agents who were expected to make an impact and secure a roster spot on their respective teams.
Below is a list of players who secured a 53-man roster spot on a team in the NFL. We will also showcase the players who are still continuing to fight for the NFL dream, as they were cut and didn't make the 53-man roster.
Former HBCU stars who made a 53-man roster
|Player Name
|Position
|College
|NFL Team
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|Jackson State
|Cleveland Browns
|Travis Hunter
|WR/CB
|Jackson State
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|James Houston
|DE
|Jackson State
|Dallas Cowboys
|Markquese Bell
|S
|Florida A&M
|Dallas Cowboys
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|Florida A&M
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cobie Durant
|CB
|South Carolina State
|Los Angeles Rams
|Bryan Cook
|DB
|Howard
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Fayetteville State
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|Prairie View A&M
|Atlanta Falcons
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|South Carolina State
|Minnesota Vikings
|Elijah Williams
|DL
|Morgan State
|Minnesota Vikings
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Johnson C. Smith/Fort Valley State
|Green Bay Packers
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Alcorn State
|Carolina Panthers
|Grover Stewart
|DL
|Albany State
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|Alabama State
|Washington Commanders
|Brandon Codrington
|DB
|North Carolina Central
|Buffalo Bills
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|North Carolina A&T
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tytus Howard
|OL
|Alabama State
|Houston Texans
|Carson Vinson
|OL
|Alabama A&M
|Baltimore Ravens
|Corey Bullock
|OL
|North Carolina Central
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kion Smith
|OL
|Fayetteville State
|Miami Dolphins
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|New York Giants
|Trent Scott
|OL
|Grambling State
|Washington Commanders
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|OL
|North Carolina Central
|New Orleans Saints
Former HBCU stars who were released
|Player Name
|Position
|College
|NFL Team
|Jarveon Howard
|RB
|Alcorn State
|Buffalo Bills
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Prairie View A&M
|Miami Dolphins
|Isaiah Bolden
|CB
|Jackson State
|New England Patriots
|Kisean Johnson
|WR
|Alabama State
|Cleveland Browns
|Jason Ivey
|OT
|North Carolina A&T
|Cleveland Browns
|Keenan Isaac
|CB
|Alabama State
|Cleveland Browns
|Mikey Victor
|DB
|Alabama State
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joaquin Davis
|WR
|North Carolina Central
|Denver Broncos
|Andrew Farmer
|LB
|Lane
|Denver Broncos
|Ian Wheeler
|RB
|Howard
|Chicago Bears
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|G
|Southern
|Carolina Panthers
|Shilo Sanders
|S
|Jackson State
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Chris Blair
|WR
|Alcorn State
|Atlanta Falcons
|Isaiah Land
|LB
|Florida A&M
|Indianapolis Colts
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|CB
|South Carolina State
|Washington Commanders
|Robert McDaniel
|S
|Jackson State
|Washington Commanders
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Norfolk State
|Washington Commanders
|Terrell Jennings
|RB
|Florida A&M
|New England Patriots
|Ricky Lee
|OL
|North Carolina Central/North Carolina A&T
|Jacksonville Jaguars