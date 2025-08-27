Although there was only one HBCU football player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, several HBCU alumni have secured final roster spots on various teams around the league. As the 2025 regular season gears up to start, several former HBCU football players, such as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, had standout games in the NFL preseason and were favorites to make the main roster of their respective teams.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Carson Vinson, the sole HBCU player drafted this year, to get the nod to protect Lamar Jackson as an offensive lineman and make the 53-man roster. There were also plenty of undrafted free agents who were expected to make an impact and secure a roster spot on their respective teams.

Below is a list of players who secured a 53-man roster spot on a team in the NFL. We will also showcase the players who are still continuing to fight for the NFL dream, as they were cut and didn't make the 53-man roster.

Former HBCU stars who made a 53-man roster

Player Name Position College NFL Team Shedeur Sanders QB Jackson State Cleveland Browns Travis Hunter WR/CB Jackson State Jacksonville Jaguars James Houston DE Jackson State Dallas Cowboys Markquese Bell S Florida A&M Dallas Cowboys Xavier Smith WR Florida A&M Los Angeles Rams Cobie Durant CB South Carolina State Los Angeles Rams Bryan Cook DB Howard Kansas City Chiefs Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State Kansas City Chiefs KhaDarel Hodge WR Prairie View A&M Atlanta Falcons Javon Hargrave DL South Carolina State Minnesota Vikings Elijah Williams DL Morgan State Minnesota Vikings Emanuel Wilson RB Johnson C. Smith/Fort Valley State Green Bay Packers Claudin Cherelus LB Alcorn State Carolina Panthers Grover Stewart DL Albany State Indianapolis Colts Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Alabama State Washington Commanders Brandon Codrington DB North Carolina Central Buffalo Bills Bhayshul Tuten RB North Carolina A&T Jacksonville Jaguars Tytus Howard OL Alabama State Houston Texans Carson Vinson OL Alabama A&M Baltimore Ravens Corey Bullock OL North Carolina Central Baltimore Ravens Kion Smith OL Fayetteville State Miami Dolphins Jamie Gillan P Arkansas-Pine Bluff New York Giants Trent Scott OL Grambling State Washington Commanders Torricelli Simpkins III OL North Carolina Central New Orleans Saints

Former HBCU stars who were released