Although there was only one HBCU football player selected in the 2025 NFL draft, several HBCU alumni have secured final roster spots on various teams around the league. As the 2025 regular season gears up to start, several former HBCU football players, such as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, had standout games in the NFL preseason and were favorites to make the main roster of their respective teams.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Carson Vinson, the sole HBCU player drafted this year, to get the nod to protect Lamar Jackson as an offensive lineman and make the 53-man roster. There were also plenty of undrafted free agents who were expected to make an impact and secure a roster spot on their respective teams.

Below is a list of players who secured a 53-man roster spot on a team in the NFL. We will also showcase the players who are still continuing to fight for the NFL dream, as they were cut and didn't make the 53-man roster.

Former HBCU stars who made a 53-man roster

Player NamePositionCollegeNFL Team
Shedeur SandersQBJackson StateCleveland Browns
Travis HunterWR/CBJackson StateJacksonville Jaguars
James HoustonDEJackson StateDallas Cowboys
Markquese BellSFlorida A&MDallas Cowboys
Xavier SmithWRFlorida A&MLos Angeles Rams
Cobie DurantCBSouth Carolina StateLos Angeles Rams
Bryan CookDBHowardKansas City Chiefs
Joshua WilliamsCBFayetteville StateKansas City Chiefs
KhaDarel HodgeWRPrairie View A&MAtlanta Falcons
Javon HargraveDLSouth Carolina StateMinnesota Vikings
Elijah WilliamsDLMorgan StateMinnesota Vikings
Emanuel WilsonRBJohnson C. Smith/Fort Valley StateGreen Bay Packers
Claudin CherelusLBAlcorn StateCarolina Panthers
Grover StewartDLAlbany StateIndianapolis Colts
Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBAlabama StateWashington Commanders
Brandon CodringtonDBNorth Carolina CentralBuffalo Bills
Bhayshul TutenRBNorth Carolina A&TJacksonville Jaguars
Tytus HowardOLAlabama StateHouston Texans
Carson VinsonOLAlabama A&MBaltimore Ravens
Corey BullockOLNorth Carolina CentralBaltimore Ravens
Kion SmithOLFayetteville StateMiami Dolphins
Jamie GillanPArkansas-Pine BluffNew York Giants
Trent ScottOLGrambling StateWashington Commanders
Torricelli Simpkins IIIOLNorth Carolina CentralNew Orleans Saints

Former HBCU stars who were released

Player NamePositionCollegeNFL Team
Jarveon HowardRBAlcorn StateBuffalo Bills
Quinton BellLBPrairie View A&MMiami Dolphins
Isaiah BoldenCBJackson StateNew England Patriots
Kisean JohnsonWRAlabama StateCleveland Browns
Jason IveyOTNorth Carolina A&TCleveland Browns
Keenan IsaacCBAlabama StateCleveland Browns
Mikey VictorDBAlabama StatePittsburgh Steelers
Joaquin DavisWRNorth Carolina CentralDenver Broncos
Andrew FarmerLBLaneDenver Broncos
Ian WheelerRBHowardChicago Bears
Ja’Tyre CarterGSouthernCarolina Panthers
Shilo SandersSJackson StateTampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris BlairWRAlcorn StateAtlanta Falcons
Isaiah LandLBFlorida A&MIndianapolis Colts
Antonio Hamilton Sr.CBSouth Carolina StateWashington Commanders
Robert McDanielSJackson StateWashington Commanders
Bobby PriceCBNorfolk StateWashington Commanders
Terrell JenningsRBFlorida A&MNew England Patriots
Ricky LeeOLNorth Carolina Central/North Carolina A&TJacksonville Jaguars
