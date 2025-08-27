Ahead of the start of First Take's fall HBCU tour, former NFL MVP Cam Newton has signed a multi-year deal with ESPN. The new deal ensures that “4th & 1” host Cam Newton will continue appearing on ESPN's First Take, even expanding his role on the show.

“I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports,” Newton said in the ESPN statement. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”

David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN, added, “Cam Newton is a unique talent who is authentically himself, and that’s a key ingredient for success on First Take. Cam is also an ultimate team player. All of us at ESPN look forward to watching Cam create a strong connection with his teammates and our fans.”

Cam Newton is set to make his return to the show on Thursday as “First Take” airs live from Norfolk State University ahead of Michael Vick's debut as a college coach in the team's first game against Towson University.

Cam Newton's inclusion in the “First Take” HBCU tour is significant, as Newton has consistently spoken about doing work with his platform to spotlight HBCU football programs. Recently, he spoke about a desire to create an HBCU version of the College Gameday program, where he travels to different HBCUs and spotlights their programs.

“I wanna be a part of the Black College Football Gameday. You get me to the Tuskegee, the Savannah States, the Tennessee States, the Jackson States, the Morgan States, the North Carolina Centrals, the North Carolina A&Ts, the North Carolina A&M — Alabama A&M.”

He added, “When it comes to box offices, I can show you what’s interesting about HBCUs.”

Cam Newton played a key role in last year's First Take tour, beginning with his appearance at Tennessee State. He has strong ties to HBCUs through his family. His father, Cecil Newton Sr., played at Savannah State, while his brother, Cecil Jr., played at Tennessee State. His younger brother, Caylin Newton, was a quarterback at Howard University before transferring.