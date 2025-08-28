Eddie George's tenure at Bowling Green could not have started more perfectly. The former NFL standout assumed the position of head coach at Bowling Green in March, following a successful tenure at Tennessee State. Thursday night marked the debut for Eddie George's Falcons, and they faced Lafayette. Just seconds into the game, an electrifying moment unfolded.

BOWLING GREEN RETURNS ITS OPENING GAME KICKOFF FOR THE TD 😱 It's the SECOND-STRAIGHT season they've done this!

Running back Cameron Pettaway returned the opening kickoff with an incredible run, leading to an instant touchdown for Bowling Green. He caught the ball and outran the entire Lafayette defense, creating an explosive play that thrilled the Bowling Green fans and brought pride to Eddie George, who was visibly excited on the sidelines.

Notably, this marks the second straight season that Bowling Green has started their first game with an opening touchdown. Last season, Henderson Bennett kicked things off with an impressive 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It certainly is a good omen for the George era, as he looks to follow in the tradition of Urban Meyer and other coaches who went on to have tremendous success with the Falcons.

Eddie George brings a wealth of experience from his time at Tennessee State, where he has worked to restore the program's historic football dominance. Since taking over as head coach in 2021, George has completely revitalized the team. In his first season, Tennessee State finished with a 5-6 record, but this year, they’ve made impressive strides, finishing 9-4 and claiming a conference title. His efforts have not only transformed the program but also captured the attention of the sports world.

Now, Eddie George looks to secure his first victory with Bowling Green amid a season in which he looks to find immediate success.