Per a ranking by financial technology company SmartAsset, Prairie View A&M University has been recognized as the fifth-best-value university in Texas. SmartAsset determines the best-value colleges and universities by evaluating factors such as tuition fees, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate, and the starting salary for new graduates.

Prairie View is the #1 HBCU in Texas in the metric according to the rankings on the list and trails other prominent institutions in the state such as Rice University, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, and The University of Texas at Dallas.

PVAMU stands out on the list with an average scholarship and grant offering of over $10,000, coupled with tuition fees just above $12,000. PVAMU graduates enjoy a median starting salary of approximately $62,000.

According to SmartAsset's nationwide list, the California Institute of Technology is ranked as the top university in terms of best value. Among the listed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), PVAMU and Savannah State University in Georgia are the two featured institutions.

Prairie View A&M was also ranked high on U.S. News & World Report's Top HBCUs list, tied as the 26th-ranked HBCU in the nation with Tennessee State University. However, PVAMU is the #1 HBCU in Texas based on U.S. News & World Report's rankings.

You can click here to see SmartAsset's interactive map as well as U.S. News & World Report's top HBCU ranking.