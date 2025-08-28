Ahead of the start of the football season, Edward Waters University athletic director Dr. Ivana Rich-Letiner has stepped down. On Tuesday, the university announced the leadership transition with university president and CEO Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr, confirming the resignation, effective September 1, 2025. Dr. Rich-Leitner, who joined EWU in October 2022, has been a key member of the university's executive leadership team for nearly three years. The university expressed gratitude for her contributions and extended best wishes for her future endeavors.

In the interim, Ms. Ashley Conner, Deputy Athletics Director, and Mr. Derrick Burroughs, former Athletics Director at Lane College, have been appointed as Interim Co-Vice Presidents for Intercollegiate Athletics. Edward Waters aims to keep this duo in place during the transition to maintain continuity and stability within the athletics department.

The university also announced plans to launch a national search to identify the next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. This new leader will be tasked with further advancing the growth, success, and competitiveness of EWU’s athletics program, which proudly stands as Florida's only NCAA Division II HBCU athletics program.

In October 2022, Edward Waters appointed Rich-Leitner as the first woman to serve as athletic director in the university's history. Her tenure oversaw the final stages of Edward Waters' transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to NCAA Division II. The transition, which began in July 2021 under former athletic director Paul Bryant, was officially completed in July 2024. Conner has been with the university for two years, initially serving as the associate athletic director for student services and senior woman administrator after joining from Shaw University in North Carolina.

Her resignation is the latest in a staff shake-up in the athletic department. Head coach Toriano Morgan stepped down from the football program in July, with tenured HBCU football coach Brian Jenkins stepping up in an interim capacity. The news comes as a shock, as Morgan was present at SIAC Media Day in Macon, Georgia, on Tuesday. In 2023, Morgan also inked an extension following a historic season with key victories over conference blueblood programs, Tuskegee University and Albany State University. Morgan joined the program in 2021 and drastically improved the fortunes of the football program as it transitioned back into the SIAC as a full member.

Edward Waters starts the football season host reigning SIAC Champions Miles College on September 6th.