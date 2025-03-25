Thirteen-year-old Joshua Suddith is the newest ‘Man of Morehouse’ after being accepted to his dream school, Morehouse College. Suddith has received offers from several HBCUs, including Tennessee State University and Miles College. He is currently a gifted student at The Hills Academy in Georgia.

According to Suddith’s mother, Chandra, he has always been gifted. He started talking when he was just 9 months old and began reading before he turned 2. By the time he turned 3, he was already an author, according to his school’s Facebook page. Throughout the years, Suddith has skipped several grades. The driven student, who is currently 13 years old, never ceases to astound with his academic accomplishments. According to WSAZ, he is presently enrolled in dual courses at Augusta Technical College, where he has completed 27 credits and has an outstanding 3.88 GPA.

Attending Morehouse has been a dream of his since he was 4 years old. After learning that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended Morehouse, he knew that’s where he wanted to be. Joshua made it his goal to get accepted to Morehouse, and now he has achieved his goal. In order to have a big influence in the field, he intends to study international relations at Morehouse. He has, however, chosen to postpone his enrollment for a year in order to finish his high school studies, according to 11 Alive. He will be able to carry on with his academic career, which has already seen him achieve success well above his years.

According to Joshua's statement to WSAZ, his enthusiasm for academic achievement is “driven by a passion for learning and making a positive impact in the world. Whether it’s excelling in academics or inspiring others, I am committed to growing and improving,” he continued.

Suddith nevertheless finds time for enjoyment even though he is committed to his studies. He demonstrates that you can work hard and still have fun by enjoying basketball games and hanging out with his friends. His journey has been filled with extraordinary skill, perseverance, and limitless opportunities. He will surely have a bright future with many more achievements to come as he makes his college decision.