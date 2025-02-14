As a part of its 2025 Male Initiative Week, the Office of Student Activities and Leadership Development at Alabama A&M University is hosting “The Kings Roundtable” event with special guest actor Corey Hardrict. The event follows this year’s theme, “Kings of the Future,” “which emphasizes personal development, leadership, and brotherhood among male students.” This week kicks off February 16 and runs until February 21.

The week of events starts with a Male Week Church Service on February 16 at the City Worship Center. This event is provides students the opportunity to participate in an uplifting praise and worship service. The “Training Grounds of a King” event is open to students on February 18 at Elmore Gym starting at 12:30 p.m. Instilling the discipline mindset and tenacity required for successful leadership is the goal of this session. A Barbershop Talk will take place later that day from 3 to 7 p.m., allowing participants to have open conversations about manhood, mental health, and personal development.

The next day, “Kings of Tomorrow: An Afternoon of Suits & Prestige” will be held in the Knight Courtyard at noon. Students are urged to network, dress to impress, and focus on their professional growth. But the main highlight of the week is “The King’s Roundtable” on February 19 in the Knight Ballroom. Actor Corey Hardrict will join as a special guest.

Corey Hardrict has been in the entertainment industry since the late 90s. He’s been featured in a number of films and television shows, including Smart Guy, That’s So Raven, Never Been Kissed, ER, Once and Again, The Game, Lincoln Heights, Brotherly Love, and American Sniper. Hardrict also gained popularity for his role as Coach Marcus Turner on the former hit C.W. show, All American: Homecoming. Most recently, he played opposite Megan Good in the Tyler Perry film, Divorce in the Black. In addition to a successful acting career, he is the owner and producer of Hardcor Films.

“Rise of the Future Kings: Field Day Challenge” is the week's finale event on February 21. This event, which will feature a friendly basketball tournament, will begin at Frank Lewis Field and the Outdoor Basketball Court at 5 p.m. Additionally, food trucks, live music, and chances for student vendors to display their skills will all be present.