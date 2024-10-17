All American: Homecoming star Martin Bobb-Semple makes a big move following the series finale last month. Bobb-Semple has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA). UTA is one of the leading global talent, sports, entertainment, and advisory companies.

Martin Bobb-Semple has been acting since he was nine years old. He got his start in theater in the West End production of “Oliver! in 2009. He earned his first television credit in 2014. Bobb-Semple attended the Identity School of Acting in London. Actors John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Damson Idris, and Regé-Jean Page are also alumni of the Identity School of Acting.

Before joining the cast of All American: Homecoming, he starred in the Peacock teen mystery series One of Us is Lying as recurring character Evan Newman for two seasons. He also had a lead role in Disney’s Free Rein. In 2022, he joined the cast of All American: Homecoming as Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson. Bobb-Semple started as a recurring cast member in the first two seasons, but due to his popularity among the fans, he was later bumped up to a main cast member in the third and final season of the series.

Lando Johnson was introduced to fans in season one as Hawkins University’s star baseball player and rival of Damon Sims. It was Lando’s dream to attend Bringston University and continue his family’s legacy, but that dream was interrupted when Bringston took Lando’s scholarship to give to Damon. In season two, Lando makes his way to Bringston, continuing his rivalry with Damon. While at Bringston, Lando begins an unofficial relationship with main character Simone Hicks, played by Geffri Maya. As the season goes on, we see how Lando makes his way on team and how he further develops his relationship with Simone.

Now being a main character in season, we saw more of Lando’s character development. Lando quickly became a favorite throughout the first two seasons. Many fans favored his relationship with Simone versus her relationship with Damon, naming themselves “Team Limone.” In season three, Simone is diagnosed with cancer, and Lando’s character spends a lot of his time caring for her during recovery, despite Simone originally choosing Damon to be in a relationship with. But by the series finale, Simone and Lando get together, giving All American fans what they wanted.

Since the show ended, Bobb-Semple has not announced any new projects, but since he is now signed to UTA, we’re sure that they are on the way.