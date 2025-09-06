Alabama State and Southern University find themselves on opposite tracks as they meet to face off first the first time since 2023 on Saturday evening. Southern University has found themselves as the class of the SWAC West, winning the division crown for two of the past three seasons. Alabama State, meanwhile, have found themslves outside of the contending conversation. They've been good enough to get a mention, cementing themselves as a clear number three behind Jackson State and Florida A&M these past few seasons? Are they now ready to emerge from the shadows and shake up the SWAC Championship race?

Tonight's game will answer a lot of questions.

Andrew Body's Brilliance Against UAB

Alabama State’s recent game against UAB was a showcase for quarterback Andrew Body. He was sensational, completing 18 of 24 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He also proved his dual-threat capability by rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. In short, he was in his bag against an FBS opponent.

In sports, it's common to minimize such performances to fit our own narratives. We hear people say, “UAB isn't all that good” or “UAB has struggled recently.” But when we analyze the talent gap between FBS and FCS teams, particularly at the line of scrimmage and in the skill positions, Body’s performance stands out. He was, without question, the best player on the field. Without his heroics, Alabama State would not have scored 42 points against UAB. While many may be souring on UAB head coach Trent Dilfer, Body's performance proves his value. Even Dilfer himself acknowledged Body's talent, going over to shake his hand after the game.

Body's performance should serve as excellent tape for NFL scouts. It’s the kind of game that could help him get drafted or signed when his time comes. For Alabama State, this game serves as a crucial “proof of concept” for head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

A New Offensive Identity for Alabama State?

Robinson Jr. is widely respected for his defensive mind, a reputation built on the fearsome defenses he has fielded over the past few years. We all remember the infamous Deion Sanders “I'm SWAC, he ain't SWAC” moment. What many don’t realize is that in that game, Alabama State's defense did an exceptional job of holding Jackson State’s high-powered offense in check for most of the contest.

However, the offense has always been the question mark for the Hornets. Last year, Body’s injury prevented him from fully showcasing his abilities. Now healthy, his return has transformed the team. With a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with both his arm and his legs, Alabama State’s offense has found a new identity. This shift positions them as a true second-tier contender in the SWAC West, right behind Jackson State.

Southern's Offensive Struggles and a Question at Quarterback

On the other side of the ball, Southern University’s offense looked shaky in its MEAC/SWAC Challenge victory. Southern’s success hinges on a prolific running game, and they have the talent to achieve it. Even with Trey Holly having a quiet game (just 29 yards), the Jaguars possess a stable of running backs ready to dominate on the ground.

The problem arises when their quarterback is asked to make plays through the air. If Cameron McCoy has to lead the offense in place of Jalen Woods, Southern’s chances of success diminish significantly. Without a quarterback who can threaten a defense on third-and-long or with play-action passes, the running game will become less effective. This is precisely the kind of quarterback Southern needs—a player who, like Andrew Body, can do it all. They don't seem to have that player on their roster, and it could prove to be a major liability against a solid team like Alabama State.

While Southern will undoubtedly lean on its running backs, the lack of a true dual-threat quarterback puts them at a disadvantage. My prediction? Alabama State will win this game, and Southern may be in for a rude awakening over the next few weeks.

Where To Watch

The matchup will kick off at 7 PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.