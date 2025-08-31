Southern University quarterback Jalen Woods suffered a nasty injury during the team's victory over Mississippi Valley State University. Early in the second quarter, Woods was dealt a hard helmet-to-helmet hit on a QB run that left him unconscious on the ground. As Southern University's medical staff and coaches tended to him, an ambulance truck came onto the field, and he was carried onto a stretcher. As he was exiting, he gave the crowd a thumbs-up.

Woods was the subject of a slight QB controversy last week. Both he and Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy were options for the QB1 spot in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. It appeared that Woods ultimately was deemed to be Southern's starting quarterback but McCoy ultimately got the nod in the game. McCoy also finished the game with 93 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries and a massive 69-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. But the passing game ultimately was unproductive as they finished with 89 passing yards. Woods was productive in his limited minutes, throwing for 18 yards on 4/5 passing.

FCS Central's Zach McKinnell reported on why Woods ultimately wasn't available as the starter in the game and was only brought out in garbage time.

“Update: Multiple sources have reported that Jalen Woods was suspended for disciplinary reasons after reportedly missing the team bus before the game.”

Woods found himself as the starter on Saturday afternoon versus Mississippi Valley State but ultimately was ruled out for the rest of the game after his injury, leaving McCoy to replace him in the 34-29 Southern University victory.
