Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated recently issued a statement on the firing of Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the first African-American Joint Chiefs of Staff.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced via his TruthSocial platform that he had dismissed Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump also revealed plans to nominate a retired three-star general to take over as the nation's top military officer.

In his post, Trump thanked Brown for “over 40 years of service to our country,” praising him as a “fine gentleman and an outstanding leader.” Brown, a former combat pilot, made history as the first Black man to lead a branch of the military as the Air Force chief. He was later nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2023 to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Per a statement secured by Watch The Yard, Alpha Phi Alpha spoke about the removal of Brown, who is a member of the fraternity.

The statement is below:

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. condemns President Donald Trump's firing of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Air Force General, Brother Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and praises Brown's leadership and distinguished service record.

The Fraternity sees his dismissal as part of a larger agenda to demonize Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), remove highly qualified African Americans and people of color from positions of power and influence as well as effectively eliminate and ‘whitewash' all public aspects of the country from national observances, educational access and curriculum as well as citizenry.

Brother General Brown, a 1981 Eta Upsilon Chapter initiate at Texas Tech University, who was the second African American in history to serve in the role and the first to lead a branch of the military as Air Force chief before President Joe Biden nominated him as chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2023, is a decorated former combat pilot and national security expert.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. recognizes Brother General Brown's more than 40 years of honorable and distinguished service, his commitment to attracting more Americans with diverse backgrounds to the military as well as his not remaining silent on race when the nation grappled with the police killing of George Floyd.

As the world's first and leading intercollegiate Fraternity founded by African American men, the Fraternity and its Brotherhood has long stood at the forefront for the advancement and equal protections of African Americans and people of color in the public sector, and that is unwavering.

Brother General Brown's dismissal stands as a loss to our nation, and to our history.”

The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity was founded at Cornell University on December 4, 1906, and boasts several chapters at HBCUs around the nation.