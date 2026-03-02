An HBCU alumnus was tragically killed in a traffic accident in the line of duty as a police officer. On Sunday, 30-year-old Stephen J. Perry was struck by a wrong-way driver as he was on duty.

With heavy hearts, North Carolina Central University remembers former football student-athlete Steven Perry. Sending strength, comfort, and our sincere condolences to Trooper Perry’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/grfkzRLBiK — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) March 1, 2026

The driver, identified as Melshawn Moore per WRAL News, drove southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 147 in North Carolina. The vehicle ultimately struck Perry's Dodge Charger; both Perry and Moore passed away on the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol posted a statement following Perry's passing.

Article Continues Below

“Trooper Perry was a member of the 148th Basic Patrol School and has served Durham County throughout his nearly 7-year career,” the Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow troopers who had the privilege of serving alongside him. We ask that you keep the entirety of his family and our Patrol Family in your thoughts.”

Perry is an alumnus of North Carolina Central, where he played football for the Eagles from 2015 to 2017. He held down the offensive line, playing center. He became the first-string center in 2017 coached by Jerry Mack, who is now the head coach at Kennesaw State University.

North Carolina Central released a statement on social media mourning the passing of Perry.

“With heavy hearts, North Carolina Central University remembers former football student-athlete Steven Perry. Sending strength, comfort, and our sincere condolences to Trooper Perry’s family and friends.”