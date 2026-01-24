Virginia State University could gain control of the Virginia Military Institute, per a newly introduced House bill. House Bill 1374, introduced by Michael B. Feggans, aims to dissolve the current Board of Visitors for VMI and place it under Virginia State's current Board of Visitors. Virginia Military Institute, a Predominantly White Institution (PWI) founded in 1839, educates over 1,500 students. If the bill passes and is signed into law, the Institute would fall under the governance of Virginia State's 17-member Board of Visitors.

Per comments obtained by Cardinal News, Feggans spoke about his proposed legislation, saying, “The bill reflects broader, longstanding concerns about whether VMI’s current governance structure meets the standards the commonwealth expects. When patterns of governance issues arise, it is appropriate for the General Assembly to review and, if necessary, adjust oversight structures…This legislation is about governance and the General Assembly’s responsibility to ensure that public institutions are overseen in a manner that reflects stability, accountability, and sound judgment.”

The proposed legislation comes as the Virginia Military Institute has faced claims of racial discrimination. In a 2020 Washington Post report, black cadets at VMI detailed “relentless racism.” The allegations led to the resignation of institute superintendent Retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, who had served in the role since 2003. An investigation concluded in 2021 found “widespread discrimination”, per WAVY.

Feggan's bill is the second that proposes government action towards the Virginia Military Institute. State delegate Dan Helmer's proposed legislation creates a task force that will determine if VMI should remain a state-sponsored institution.

Cardinal News obtained a statement from VMI spokeswoman Sherry Wallace in an email, in which she stated, “We are reviewing all recently filed bills, including Del. Helmer’s, and plan to work with our elected officials to demonstrate VMI’s progress and value to the Commonwealth of Virginia…For more than 186 years, VMI has had an unparalleled record of service to the commonwealth and our nation. The citizen-soldiers the institute produces are the epitome of value, and we plan to continue that mission.”