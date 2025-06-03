NBA star Chris Paul is continuing his tremendous HBCU philanthropy and he's getting assistance from fellow legends Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony. The trio, through their Social Change United Fund, is providing $40,000 in scholarships for HBCU students. The scholarships will be awarded to eight undergraduate or graduate business students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities, with each recipient receiving $5,000.

Students applying for the 2025 scholarships were asked to outline how their business plans would uplift underrepresented communities and promote long-term economic empowerment. They also needed to demonstrate how their career goals align with social justice and equity. The application period closed on June 1, with recipients set to be announced on July 1.

The Social Change Fund United was founded by Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony in 2020 and was created to address racial injustice in the United States. The organization focuses on using collective influence and resources to drive meaningful change in underrepresented communities of color. Since its inception five years ago, the fund has made significant strides, providing nearly $1 million in grant funding to community partners and impacting 132,000 people through targeted initiatives and outreach efforts.

Chris Paul continues to show his support for HBCUs through various initiatives. After earning his degree in Mass Communications from Winston-Salem State University in December 2022, Paul has remained a strong advocate for historically Black colleges and universities. Even before his graduation, he highlighted HBCUs by wearing their apparel during the NBA Bubble in 2020.

He also partnered with ESPN+ to produce “Why Not Us,” a docuseries showcasing Black college sports programs across the country. Additionally, Paul launched the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off, an event featuring four Black college basketball teams competing in early-season games. He also started the “CP3 Classic” in 2024, a three-day AAU tournament that also look to expose high school students to the HBCU experience.