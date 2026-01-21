Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts is celebrating a major theatrical milestone as Professor Pat Parks has been named a co-producer of the highly anticipated Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone. The appointment places Parks—an accomplished theater artist and educator—at the heart of one of American theater’s most celebrated works, bringing Wilson’s powerful storytelling back to a Broadway audience.

The production begins previews on March 30 and officially opens on April 25, 2026. The project brings together an extraordinary creative team that includes Howard University alumni Debbie Allen and Taraji P. Henson, alongside Cedric “The Entertainer.” The limited Broadway engagement is set to run for 15 weeks, concluding on July 12.

In an article published by The Dig at Howard, Parks shared that their passion for producing has long been present, though their early work focused primarily on music projects. That trajectory shifted when a former classmate connected Parks with a line producer working on the ESPN-U reality series The Battle. While contributing to the show, Parks collaborated closely with producers to develop new concepts and pitch them directly to networks.

“As a producer for television productions, I gathered capital, secured the talent, and—most importantly—lined up sponsorships so we could come to the networks with everything already in place,” Parks said. “That experience taught me how to combine vision with strategy—a skill set I will be able to apply to Broadway productions.”

Parks credits their time at Howard University with preparing them for this moment on Broadway.

“At Howard, I teach students how to merge artistry with leadership and business acumen,” Parks said. “Those lessons resonate in every decision I make as a co-producer.”

As co-producer, Parks will work alongside acclaimed producer Brian Anthony Moreland, whose Broadway credits include Othello, The Wiz, and The Piano Lesson. Parks described the opportunity to collaborate with Moreland as “a true honor.” Emmy Award-winning producer and director Debbie Allen brings decades of creative leadership to the revival, while Golden Globe Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson makes her Broadway debut opposite Cedric “The Entertainer,” adding new dimension to August Wilson’s beloved work.

Parks also shared a deeply personal connection to Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, a play that explores how people displaced from their origins find their identity—and the courage to reclaim their voice.

Article Continues Below

“I have spent my life moving between worlds often kept separate: artistry and business, creative expression and strategy, academia and industry,” Parks said. “Being a multihyphenate—producer, educator, coach, artist—doesn’t always fit neatly into conventional boxes, but it is precisely my song. I do my best work when I honor all of these elements rather than fragment them.”

As coordinator of the Theatre Arts Administration program in the Department of Theatre Arts, Parks continues to bring that philosophy to campus, offering students mentorship, industry insight, and hands-on guidance as they navigate their educational and professional journeys.

“I came to Howard to educate the next generation of arts leaders and to build that talent pipeline—first by equipping students with knowledge in the classroom and then by helping them secure the right internships, fellowships, apprenticeships, and lived experiences,” Parks said, underscoring a deep commitment to mentorship and community building.

Parks also shared that their work at Howard has inspired them to launch their own production company—one designed to both educate and create opportunities for students on and off the stage.

“So when people ask me what I do at Howard, I tell them I am a professor in the business of show—better known as show business,” Parks said. “Now I can also say this process has inspired me to start my own production company so that I can not only educate but also employ some of our students while creating culturally resonant, inclusive stories that honor ancestry and amplify diverse voices.”

With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone returning to Broadway, Parks’s role as co-producer stands as a powerful reflection of Howard University’s enduring influence on Black storytelling and arts leadership. By bridging scholarship, strategy, and creative vision, Parks exemplifies how educators can shape culture far beyond the classroom. As the curtain rises on this landmark revival, their work not only honors August Wilson’s legacy but also signals a future where the next generation of artists and producers—many of them Howard-trained—are empowered to tell bold, authentic stories on the world’s most celebrated stages.