The news surfacing the emotions of the Team USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic game is coming around. Randy Arozarena seemed not to be pleased with his Seattle Mariners teammate not shaking his hand during the game on Monday night.

Raleigh responded on Tuesday via Bob Nightengale.

“There's no beef. I love Randy. Like I said, when we're back in Seattle, he's my brother. He's family.”

“I have a responsibility to my teammates and the country to be focused and locked in. And like I said, there's no harm or no bad blood. There's nothing behind it. It doesn't matter who's on the other side.”

Raleigh continued on talking about the emotions of the game.

Article Continues Below

“Emotions are running high. There's no beef here. Like I said, there's no story to me. I'm not taking this as a big deal, and I don't think he is either.”

Team USA defeated Mexico 5-3 on Monday night in what was a very fun game. Paul Skenes dominated on the mound, Jaren Duran smashed two home runs, and Roman Anthony even smashed one for himself. Captain Aaron Judge did Aaron Judge things, hitting his second homer of the tournament.

Raleigh does not have a hit yet this WBC after dominating the scene one year ago, smashing 60 bombs. The hits will come, but Raleigh is hoping he can make a huge impact in the knockout stages. The opponents will only get harder, and Team USA needs their starting catcher to have his pop.

Team USA will take on Italy on Tuesday night.