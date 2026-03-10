The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their secondary by adding another veteran safety in free agency. The team's latest signing is 2026 playoff hero P.J. Locke, who has spent the last six seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Locke has spent his entire career with the Broncos to this point, but his second contract expired at the end of the 2025 season. The Cowboys scooped him up with a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Locke's signing reunites him with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was the Broncos' defensive backs coach from 2021 to 2023.

After a career year in 2024, the former undrafted free agent started three of his 16 games in 2025, resulting in just 16 tackles and three pass breakups. Locke fell out of the Broncos' rotation after Denver added All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga to the mix in the 2025 offseason.

Locke's biggest moment of the season came in the playoffs, when he secured his only interception of the year in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Locke picked off a Josh Allen pass intended for Curtis Samuel that would have set the Bills up in the red zone.

Article Continues Below

P.J. Locke gets it right back for the Broncos! BUFvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/PapwOMVTA2 — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2026

However, Locke is still just two years removed from his breakout season. He started a career-high 15 games in 2024, during which he was fifth on the team with 74 tackles.

Locke is the second safety the Cowboys signed in free agency, following Jalen Thompson. He is also the second free agent to leave the Broncos, after defensive end John Franklin-Myers signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Locke joins Malik Hooker, Alijah Clark, Markquese Bell, Julius Wood and Thompson in the Cowboys' safety room.