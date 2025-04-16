Former University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff coach Dawn Thornton reacted to her former player Zaay Green being selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Thornton recruited Green to UAPB, in which the WNBA draftee led the team to immense success.

Thornton posted a heartfelt caption on her Instagram about Green being drafted, flanked by a video of several pictures and videos of Green's time with the team. The caption read:

“Hearing your name called in the WNBA Draft, I broke down. Not just because you made it, but because I know everything you had to push through just to get here. The injuries, the setbacks, the doubt, the days you wanted to quit—but we didn’t.

I’ve watched you fight battles no one else could see, and still show up with a smile. Still lead. Still believe. Coaching you has been one of the greatest honors of my career.

This moment isn’t just about basketball… it’s about perseverance, faith, and heart. You chose me… in a small town… you chose an HBCU, when you could’ve gone to any school in the country. You believed in me—and in return, I gave you your confidence back.

You earned this the hard way, and I’m so proud I got to be a small part of your journey.

I love you, Head.”

After stints at Tennessee and Texas A&M, Green joined Thornton and her Lady Golden Lions. There, Green thrived, establishing herself as one of the top players in the SWAC. During her first season with the Golden Lions, she averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, earning First Team All-SWAC honors and the Newcomer of the Year award. Unfortunately, her momentum was halted in 2022 when another injury sidelined her for the entire season.

But, she came back with a vengeance in her last season with UAPB, leading the Golden Lions in points, rebounds, assists and steals with improved numbers from her first season. Zaay Green powered Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a fourth-place regular season finish in the conference with a 17-16 (12-7) record.

Following the end of the 2023-2024 season, Green entered the transfer portal, announcing her decision in a letter posted on her social media.

“This is not goodbye or farewell; this is more of a thank you, and I am very grateful for this experience and opportunity that the coaching staff gave me, especially Coach Thornton. I really couldn't thank her enough for everything she has done for me throughout my time at UAPB. Unfortunately, I will not be following her to Alabama A&M due to certain circumstances that happened during the season. However, I will forever have love for my HBCU and I want to thank the fans and the administrators that supported the team this whole year. I couldn't be happier that I was able to receive my bachelor's degree while attending this university.”