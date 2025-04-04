Delaware State University is experiencing an athletic surge with the hiring of former NFL star DeSean Jackson as head football coach and former MLB pro Pedro Swann as the new baseball coach. The moves signal a desire to be competitive, especially in the ever-changing college athletics landscape full of swift transfer portal moves and expanding NIL legislation. University president Dr. Tony Allen and his administration aim to further enhance the athletic department by requesting up to $125 million in state funding over several years for athletic upgrades, per a report by WDEL.

Per WDEL, Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen detailed a three-phase plan during the Capital Improvement Committee Budget Hearing on Thursday aimed at improving Delaware State athletics. The institution is requesting from the state $25 million to fund the construction of an indoor field house, featuring a 50-yard turf field, football locker rooms, coaches’ offices, and space for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association to potentially relocate its headquarters to DSU’s campus.

The second phase of the plan involves major upgrades to Alumni Stadium and the DSU Downtown/Wesley athletics facilities, with a request for $10 million in state funding. Phase 3, scheduled for 2027-2030, includes the construction of a Convocation Center. This facility will combine an indoor arena with conference space, similar to the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware.

State-of-the-art athletic facilities are a driver of the recruitment of student athletes to an institution. Along with the promise of raising the probability of being drafted to the NBA or NFL and the NIL deals that come with the visibility of playing at the FBS level, many Power Five and Group of Five institutions have competitive facilities that allow student athletes to work on both their physical fitness and skill. Jackson, in a quote obtained by WDEL, spoke about how important facilities are to the recruiting process.

“It's kind of shaming to be able to be in a position where you're at a Division 1 school and I can't brag about our facilities,” he said.

Along with his potential to put together a competitive team, Jackson's hire certainly was made to attract attention to the institution and show that they're working to improve their competitive standing in the MEAC as well as FCS football. With the blueprint of Deion Sanders, who advocated for facility improvements in his time at Jackson State, Jackson will be poised to help further Delaware State's ambitions to increase athletic investments from the state as well as alumni stakeholders and external organizations.

According to WDEL, Delaware State is taking smart steps to secure athletic investments by collaborating with local high school communities. Last year, the institution announced a multi-year partnership with the DIAA to host several championships in Dover, including the 3A Football Championship for large schools. This allows Delaware State to further push for the facility enhancements that will work in service of both the institution as well as the broader community.

Delaware State is entering an athletic renissance and, with the needed funding, wins can occur both on and off the field.