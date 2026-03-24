DeSean Jackson and Delaware State's 2026 football schedule is out, featuring some interesting out-of-conference matchups that could put the Hornets in place for an FCS playoffs berth, should they not win the MEAC Championship and make the Cricket Celebration Bowl. It also features several intriguing in-conference matchups that will draw the nation's attention due to the outcomes from last year.

Delaware State kicks off the year with Stony Brook, whom they host at Alumni Stadium on Thursday, August 27th. On September 5th, they face William & Mary. Although William & Mary has struggled over the past three seasons, it is a program that has consistently been in contention for the FCS playoffs while also finding itself among the top of the CAA. In 2025, they went 7-5, though they boasted a 6-2 conference record, with their only losses coming to New Hampshire and Richmond. The matchup will be a tremendous test for Delaware State and its viability as a true FCS Championship contender.

They then host Bowie State University before traveling to Tampa to play the University of South Florida, which had a phenomenal season, finishing with a nine-and-four record. To wind down their out-of-conference slate, Delaware State hosts Towson on September 26th and Franklin Pierce on October 10th, while traveling to Albany, New York, to play the University of Albany, another former FCS playoff contender that has struggled in recent years.

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After the bye week, they play a schedule similar to last season, though the venues change. They host North Carolina Central on October 24th in a rematch of their thrilling homecoming upset victory over the Eagles in Durham last season. They then travel to Norfolk State to play Michael Vick and the Spartans before returning to Dover to host Morgan State.

They close out the year on the road, facing Howard and concluding the regular season with a high-stakes matchup against the defending Celebration Bowl champion, South Carolina State Bulldogs.