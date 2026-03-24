To close out the month of March, several Black college football stars are set to be featured in the 2026 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Showcase and International Player Pathway Program (IPP) Pro Day, presented by Microsoft Copilot.

The event is set to occur from March 28 through 30 in Ashburn, Virginia, with on-field participation occurring at the Washington Commanders' practice facility, the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park, on March 30, per a release by the NFL.

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The event was made to give more visibility to HBCU and international prospects as the NFL Draft nears. The list of HBCU Showcase participants is below.

PlayerPositionCollege
Travaunta AbnerTEAlabama A&M
Curtis AllenRBVirginia Union
William AtkinsQBSouth Carolina State
Noah BoddenQBEdward Waters
Andrew BrownKNorth Carolina A&T
Bryce CageDLGrambling
Desmond DanielsTAlabama State
Donerio DavenportRBJackson State
Charles DavisTFlorida A&M
Carlos DunovantDBMorehouse
Charles GeorgeLBTexas Southern
Ckelby GivensDESouthern
Ashton GrableTFlorida A&M
Kevon GregoryDBVirginia Lynchburg
Aaron HarrisDBNorth Carolina A&T
Johnny HarrisDBBethune-Cookman
Walker HarrisQBNorth Carolina Central
Erick HunterLBMorgan State
Quincy IvoryDEJackson State
Jamal JonesDLBowie State
Kevon KingRBNorfolk State
Makai LovettWREdward Waters
Michael LunzDESouth Carolina State
Noah MilesDEHoward
JaCobian MorganQBJackson State
Deontre MorrisDBAlabama State
Chris MosleyRBNorth Carolina Central
Bruno OnwuazorTVirginia State
Tymetrius PattersonLBBenedict
Jadarrius PerkinsDBDelaware State
Cameron PetersQBPrairie View A&M
Deandre ProctorWRJohnson C. Smith
Reid PulliamLBJackson State
Travor RandleDBPrairie View A&M
Tony RountreeDTSavannah State
Jahmal SamDBBenedict
Jacorian SewellRBAlcorn State
Korion SharpeGNorth Carolina A&T
Cameron SmithGAlabama State
Jordan SmithWRSouth Carolina State
Chauncey SpikesWRNorth Carolina Central
James StewartDETennessee State
D'Andre Townes-BlueGJackson State
Jonathan WardLSHampton
Jarod WashingtonDBSouth Carolina State
Antwone WattsDBBethune-Cookman
Ronnie WestWRClark Atlanta
Jeremiah WilliamsDTJackson State