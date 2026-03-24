To close out the month of March, several Black college football stars are set to be featured in the 2026 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Showcase and International Player Pathway Program (IPP) Pro Day, presented by Microsoft Copilot.
The event is set to occur from March 28 through 30 in Ashburn, Virginia, with on-field participation occurring at the Washington Commanders' practice facility, the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park, on March 30, per a release by the NFL.
The event was made to give more visibility to HBCU and international prospects as the NFL Draft nears. The list of HBCU Showcase participants is below.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Travaunta Abner
|TE
|Alabama A&M
|Curtis Allen
|RB
|Virginia Union
|William Atkins
|QB
|South Carolina State
|Noah Bodden
|QB
|Edward Waters
|Andrew Brown
|K
|North Carolina A&T
|Bryce Cage
|DL
|Grambling
|Desmond Daniels
|T
|Alabama State
|Donerio Davenport
|RB
|Jackson State
|Charles Davis
|T
|Florida A&M
|Carlos Dunovant
|DB
|Morehouse
|Charles George
|LB
|Texas Southern
|Ckelby Givens
|DE
|Southern
|Ashton Grable
|T
|Florida A&M
|Kevon Gregory
|DB
|Virginia Lynchburg
|Aaron Harris
|DB
|North Carolina A&T
|Johnny Harris
|DB
|Bethune-Cookman
|Walker Harris
|QB
|North Carolina Central
|Erick Hunter
|LB
|Morgan State
|Quincy Ivory
|DE
|Jackson State
|Jamal Jones
|DL
|Bowie State
|Kevon King
|RB
|Norfolk State
|Makai Lovett
|WR
|Edward Waters
|Michael Lunz
|DE
|South Carolina State
|Noah Miles
|DE
|Howard
|JaCobian Morgan
|QB
|Jackson State
|Deontre Morris
|DB
|Alabama State
|Chris Mosley
|RB
|North Carolina Central
|Bruno Onwuazor
|T
|Virginia State
|Tymetrius Patterson
|LB
|Benedict
|Jadarrius Perkins
|DB
|Delaware State
|Cameron Peters
|QB
|Prairie View A&M
|Deandre Proctor
|WR
|Johnson C. Smith
|Reid Pulliam
|LB
|Jackson State
|Travor Randle
|DB
|Prairie View A&M
|Tony Rountree
|DT
|Savannah State
|Jahmal Sam
|DB
|Benedict
|Jacorian Sewell
|RB
|Alcorn State
|Korion Sharpe
|G
|North Carolina A&T
|Cameron Smith
|G
|Alabama State
|Jordan Smith
|WR
|South Carolina State
|Chauncey Spikes
|WR
|North Carolina Central
|James Stewart
|DE
|Tennessee State
|D'Andre Townes-Blue
|G
|Jackson State
|Jonathan Ward
|LS
|Hampton
|Jarod Washington
|DB
|South Carolina State
|Antwone Watts
|DB
|Bethune-Cookman
|Ronnie West
|WR
|Clark Atlanta
|Jeremiah Williams
|DT
|Jackson State