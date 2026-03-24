To close out the month of March, several Black college football stars are set to be featured in the 2026 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Showcase and International Player Pathway Program (IPP) Pro Day, presented by Microsoft Copilot.

The event is set to occur from March 28 through 30 in Ashburn, Virginia, with on-field participation occurring at the Washington Commanders' practice facility, the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park, on March 30, per a release by the NFL.

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The event was made to give more visibility to HBCU and international prospects as the NFL Draft nears. The list of HBCU Showcase participants is below.