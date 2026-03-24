Howard University is adding important context to the global conversation surrounding K-pop and cultural influence following recent backlash involving BTS. In response, the HBCU is highlighting its role in helping elevate Korean culture globally—while also acknowledging the deep-rooted influence of Black culture on the K-pop industry.

As debates around cultural appropriation and appreciation continue to surface, Howard is emphasizing the historical connections between Black artistry and the global rise of Korean pop music. From hip-hop and R&B foundations to dance and fashion, many of the core elements that define K-pop today are rooted in Black cultural expression. By bringing attention to this influence, the university is encouraging a more nuanced understanding of how cultures intersect, evolve, and inspire one another.

At the same time, Howard is pointing to its academic and cultural contributions in strengthening ties with Korea through education, research, and global engagement. The university’s perspective adds a critical voice to the conversation—one that not only defends cultural acknowledgment but also promotes dialogue, respect, and a deeper appreciation of the global impact of Black culture.

That connection dates back more than a century. In 1896, Howard University welcomed seven Korean students to its campus, offering them both housing and education during a period of political instability in Korea. The upheaval—sparked in part by King Gojong’s retreat to the Russian legation during the Agwan Pacheon—pushed many to seek opportunities abroad. According to WETA, the students quickly gained attention after delivering a melodic singing performance on campus that captivated the Howard community.

Following that performance, three of the students—Ahn Jeong-Sik, Lee Hee-Cheol, and Son Rong—were invited by a prominent ethnologist to record songs on wax cylinders. Among those recordings was a version of “Arirang,” the unofficial national folk song of both North and South Korea. Today, the recording is housed in the Library of Congress and is recognized as the first known recording of a Korean voice in the United States—and the earliest known recording of the song anywhere in the world.

In recent years, K-pop has surged in popularity across the United States, with its fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and pop—paired with high-energy choreography—captivating global audiences. Groups like BTS have played a major role in that rise, becoming one of the most successful acts in the world since their 2013 debut and setting records, including surpassing 31 billion streams on Spotify in 2023.

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As part of promotions for their upcoming album Arirang, BTS released an animated teaser paying tribute to the original seven Korean students who studied at Howard in 1896. While the video aimed to highlight this shared history, it sparked criticism online, with some pointing to the lack of visible Black students in depictions of Howard’s campus—an oversight many felt ignored the university’s identity as an HBCU. According to WJLA, some social media users described the portrayal as “disrespectful” and “distasteful.”

Howard’s historical connection to Korea underscores its long-standing role as a global academic hub. During the 1896–1897 academic year, the university also welcomed students from Honduras, Japan, the West Indies, and several African nations. While HBCUs were founded to advance Black education, they have also served as spaces where diverse cultures can intersect, be preserved, and be celebrated.

“Howard's legacy has always been one of open arms, welcoming people from every corner of the globe,” said Benjamin Talton, executive director of the Moorland-Spingarn Research Center. “Its spirit of internationalism is reflected in moments like 1896, when seven Korean students found a home here.”

As conversations around K-pop and cultural influence continue, Howard University’s perspective serves as both a historical reminder and a call for accountability. The global success of K-pop is undeniably tied to the influence of Black music, style, and performance traditions—elements that have shaped the genre’s sound and identity from its inception.