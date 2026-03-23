A legacy of pink and green continues to grow in the Bryant family as Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant celebrate another proud milestone—this time for their daughter, Adore Bryant. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Adore has officially become a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., joining not only Gizelle but also her sister, Angel Bryant, in the historic sisterhood.

The achievement marks a powerful family moment, as three Bryant women now proudly represent AKA—underscoring a generational commitment to scholarship, service, and sisterhood. As Adore steps into this new chapter, her induction reflects both her individual journey and a legacy deeply rooted in one of the nation’s most influential Black Greek-letter organizations.

Over the weekend, Adore was initiated into the Gamma Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Hampton University—the same chapter her mother crossed in the spring of 1990. Her sister Angel was initiated into the “Sweet” Mu Pi chapter back in November, further cementing the family’s deep ties to the sorority. With Adore’s initiation, the Bryant family’s connection to Black Greek life continues to expand, with three women representing Alpha Kappa Alpha and Jamal Bryant holding membership in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc..

Both Jamal and Gizelle took to social media to celebrate the moment, proudly sharing messages of love and encouragement as their daughter joins the ranks of a sisterhood known for producing leaders across industries.

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“So much PRIDE and JOY I'm screaming. CONGRATULATIONS to @adorecbryant who is now my daughter, my SOROR. She will forever be Gamma Theta making her my LEGACY and my LEGACY. I love you Adore! Skee-Wee,” Gizelle shared.

“So proud of my precious daughter @adorecbryant, who became a member of @akasorority1908 today. She's a born leader and a natural-born genius. Excited to have a front-row seat to watch her blossom! Soar, daughter, soar!” Jamal Bryant added.

Founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black women. With more than 355,000 members across graduate and undergraduate chapters in 12 countries, the organization has long stood as a pillar of service, leadership, and advocacy within the Black community.

As Adore Bryant begins her journey in Alpha Kappa Alpha, she not only adds to her family’s legacy but also steps into a global sisterhood committed to uplifting communities and shaping future leaders.