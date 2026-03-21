Shilo Sanders has never been shy about his love for Jackson State University, and he recently made an appearance back at the institution.

Sanders appeared at the P.R.O.M. promise event, which stands for “Please Return on Monday.” The event was created to promote local high school students making safe and appropriate choices during prom season and was organized by the Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition. The event drew hundreds of students from Jackson Public Schools.

Welcome back home, @shilosanders! 🐅💙 Shilo Sanders made a special guest appearance for the P.R.O.M. (Please Return On Monday) Promise event hosted by JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition, encouraging hundreds of high school students to be safe during prom. pic.twitter.com/HxG81Zo2HK — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) March 20, 2026

Video from the event shows Sanders performing with the Sonic Boom of the South. While a student-athlete at Jackson State, Sanders took to HBCU band culture, given his penchant for music in the past.

This is the latest show of support from Sanders for his HBCU roots. In October 2023, during an interview alongside his father, Deion Sanders, on KG Certified, the former Jackson State safety boastfully proclaimed he was an HBCU alumnus.

Article Continues Below

“I graduated from Jackson State, so I gotta show love,” he said. “Ever since I got to Jackson State, I always thought the drum majors were so cool with the dances and stuff. So they actually locked in with me, and we went in the weight room with mirrors in there. They taught me three routines, so I got three different ones. I'm gonna stick with those on the celebrations.”

He also spoke about the differences between Colorado—where he enrolled in 2023 as a graduate student following Deion Sanders' hire—and Jackson State.

“Being at an HBCU is just so much fun,” he said. “Here, you have that space to just lock in and focus a little bit more. It's Boulder, it's not really much [to do]… It ain't no clubs… Even in Denver it ain't like that.”

Sanders graduated from Jackson State in May 2023, receiving his bachelor's in organizational leadership.