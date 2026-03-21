A powerful new collaboration is bringing stories of resilience, displacement, and rebirth to the stage as Spelman College, the iconic Apollo Theater, and the National Black Arts Festival join forces for a compelling new theatrical production centered on life after Hurricane Katrina.

The production, set to debut as part of a broader cultural initiative, will explore the long-lasting impact of the 2005 storm on Black communities in New Orleans and beyond—highlighting not only the devastation but also the strength, culture, and perseverance that emerged in its aftermath. By blending student talent, professional artistry, and community storytelling, the partnership aims to create a deeply moving experience that resonates across generations.

Hurricane Katrina remains one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. The National Weather Service once described it as “a killer hurricane our country will never forget.” The storm claimed 1,833 lives and caused more than $100 billion in damages. Beyond the physical destruction, it left lasting emotional and psychological scars that continue to impact families and communities nearly two decades later.

At the heart of the project is Echoes of the Storm: 20 Years After Katrina, a collection of short plays was developed by eight playwrights with deep ties to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Each 10-minute piece offers a unique lens into the aftermath of the storm, capturing stories of loss, survival, identity, and rebuilding in ways that are both intimate and far-reaching.

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Leatrice Ellzy, president and CEO of the National Black Arts Festival, emphasized the importance of storytelling in preserving these experiences. “I think this is where the arts really shine,” Ellzy said. “Storytelling is important. Memory is important. And perspective—I love the way this piece was developed.”

The production will be directed by Aku Kadogo, a senior instructor in Spelman’s theater department. The cast will feature a mix of students and seasoned performers, bridging generational gaps in understanding the storm’s impact. For many of the younger actors, the project represents an opportunity to engage with a history they were too young to remember—or not yet born to experience.

“Each story stands on its own,” Kadogo said. “I have six very diverse actors bringing these stories to life. Even though they’re short, each one comes to a full conclusion. The plays are eclectic, and the topics are powerful.”