A weather delay didn't delay the inevitable, as DeSean Jackson and Delaware State beat Albany 37-32 to notch their first victory of the season. The Hornets withstood a competitive effort from the Great Danes, who successfully took control of the game before the first weather delay. But, Jackson and his coaching staff were ultimately able to keep their team focused on the singular goal of winning, which Jackson spoke about in his postgame press conference.

“ Stay focused. I mean the first scenario, when we went in it was 30 minutes for the first time. Then we went back out there, and then we had to get another delay. So the first time we just sat in there and just kind of had a dark room, guys put on headphones and just, locked in.”

Jackson continued, “And, uh, we came back out in a few minutes. Hey, we had to come back in, and in that time was a little longer. So, you know, we came in the weight room and let 'em move around, put some food in their systems. You know, they still young dudes. So it's hard to kind of keep 'em, so I just didn't want to be cramped up in the locker room. Just allow 'em to kind of have a little freedom. But they did a good, good job staying room.”

Jackson's strategy to keep his team loose and ready to go out and win clearly was reflected in the final moments of the game. The Hornets put together a resounding drive that was capped off with a game-winning touchdown from Kaiden Bennett who ripped off a 27-yard touchdown run that put them ahead 37-32 and secured the victory.

In the post-game presser, Jackson had choice words for everyone counting out Delaware State in his first season leading the program.

“I love being in this scenario; in this position. 'cause even today people didn't give us the credit to win this game. Right? It's Albany, the conference they come from, you know, they, Delaware just left that conference, so them guys played good football last year. They was in the top in the FCS conference. So week in, week out, I mean, we, we look towards everybody not giving us any credit. They don't believe in us. They don't think we're gonna win games. And we take that personal, and I know my guys, I know the work they put in, I know how dedicated they're, I know how dedicated I am. And we don't take that lightly.”

Delaware State looks to continue their winning momentum as they host CIAA contender Bowie State on Saturday at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+