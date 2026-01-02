Ty Simpson has much to contemplate following Alabama's 38-3 loss versus Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Second-Team All-SEC selection must decide if it is in his best interest to declare for the NFL Draft or return to Tuscaloosa. Making that decision and processing a brutal Rose Bowl performance will be even harder to do after his injury. Simpson suffered a fractured rib in Friday's game, per Bama247's Mike Rodak.

The redshirt junior quarterback took off for a nine-yard rush late in the second quarter, but All-American defensive back D'Angelo Ponds knocked the ball loose after delivering a big hit. The Rose Bowl Defensive MVP secured the fumble recovery at the Hoosiers' 42-yard line, and Fernando Mendoza threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. 11 plays later to give Indiana a 17-0 lead heading into halftime. Simpson underwent X-rays during the break and received the bad news.

A breakout season ends in pain and stinging disappointment. It is hard to imagine the 6-foot-2 signal-caller faring much better had he stayed healthy, given how much he and Alabama's offensive line struggled against an unrelenting Hoosiers defense.