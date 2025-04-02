Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies at his alma mater, North Carolina A&T University. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 10, at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in First Horizon Coliseum at the Greensboro Complex.

“I’m honored to return to A&T and speak to the next wave of graduates,” said Holmes. “My time at A&T laid the foundation for everything I’ve achieved, and I’m excited to share my experiences with these talented young leaders as they embark on their own journeys.”

Holmes, a Florida native, graduated from North Carolina A&T in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications. While at A&T, he was a star on the football team as a defensive tackle. He was a four-year letterman and two-year starter for the team. His talents helped lead his team to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship and a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) National Championship in 2001 under coach Bill Hayes.

Hayes’ father is also another A&T and football legend. His father, Melvin Holmes, graduated from A&T in in1967 and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an offensive lineman from 1971 to 1973.

After 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2003-2020), Holmes joined the Detroit Lions on January 14, 2021, as executive vice president and general manager. Before moving into scouting, he started out with the NFL as a public relations intern. He worked as a National Football Scouting scout, area scout, national combine scout, and scouting assistant over the years, gaining a wealth of knowledge in player evaluation and personnel administration.

Holmes flourished in his new role as the Rams' director of college scouting after being promoted there in 2013. Holmes was instrumental in spotting and acquiring important players during his tenure, which saw the Rams record 64-58 (.524) and create 25 Pro Bowl players. His astute talent spotting contributed to the development of the Rams' core, which in turn helped them win Super Bowl LVI. He was also named the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Executive of the Year in 2023.

Since assuming leadership in Detroit, Holmes has led the Lions to a remarkable comeback. His skillful combination of planned free agent signings and draft knowledge enabled the Lions to reach historic triumph in 2023. The team tied the franchise record for most wins in a single season with a 12-5 record at the end of the regular season. The Lions won their first division title in thirty years under Holmes' direction, and they made it to their second-ever NFC Championship Game, their first since 1991.