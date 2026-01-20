Rapper Doechii has joined the growing cultural conversation around literacy and self-growth after encouraging popular streamer Kai Cenat to read the works of legendary author Toni Morrison as he embarks on his journey to becoming an avid reader. The suggestion comes amid Cenat’s recent efforts to read more publicly, an initiative that has resonated with his millions of followers and sparked widespread discussion online.

The Grammy Award–winning rapper mentioned Cenat in a post on X, recommending Morrison’s work and sharing how the acclaimed author has personally impacted her own growth as a reader.

“Try some Toni Morrison books frien,” Doechii tweeted. “That’s expanded my vocabulary, my descriptiveness and just softened my heart a bit. She pulls out words you’ve never heard of and uses them in ways you couldn’t imagine,” she added, tagging Cenat.

While many users agreed with Doechii—praising Morrison’s work for its ability to strengthen vocabulary and deepen comprehension—others pushed back, arguing that Morrison’s dense prose and complex wordplay may be discouraging for readers still developing their skills.

“This is horrible advice,” one X user wrote. “It’s so crazy to me how much ppl don’t comprehend how much of a learned skill reading is. You don’t just pick up Toni Morrison. This will only lead to discouragement because of density & syntactically complex sentences.”

Doechii later doubled down on her stance, defending Morrison’s accessibility and emphasizing that challenging literature can still be rewarding for readers willing to learn.

“Oh brother… reading police?” she responded. “Toni Morrison was available in middle school libraries. Her books aren’t just amazing stories but great writing and definitely can improve vocabulary if you’re willing to learn new words. You in fact CAN just pick up Toni Morrison. And should!”

Following a brief hiatus from social media, Cenat has been candid about refocusing on personal development. In addition to exploring interests such as fashion design and learning to sew, the streamer revealed that he has committed to reading for at least 20 minutes each day. According to Cenat, his newfound dedication to reading stems from recognizing difficulties in articulating himself during important moments.

“To be honest, I wanted to articulate myself better,” Cenat said. “I noticed that when I got into arguments and had to get a point across, people weren’t taking me seriously. I would get anxiety, stutter my words, and lose my train of thought,” he shared in a statement reported by Complex.

Toni Morrison remains one of the most prolific and celebrated Black authors in American history. A Howard University alumna, Morrison graduated in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in English. Rising to prominence in the late 1960s, she became known for confronting the realities of racism, identity, and the Black American experience. Her most notable works include The Bluest Eye, Sula, Song of Solomon, Tar Baby, and Beloved, which was adapted into a film in 1998. Morrison received numerous prestigious honors throughout her career, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Humanities Medal, and both the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Pulitzer Prize.