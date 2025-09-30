Certainly, Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James can make anything go viral. As was the case on Tuesday when he joined Kai Cenat's livestream.

During the livestream, Cenat showed James his basketball court. As a result, James had to hold himself back, considering that he is injured and will be limited in training camp, per Legion Hoops.

“Don’t be tryna have me play for real, my coach see this, ima get in trouble,” James said. “You know I’m on the injured reserve right now.”

As of now, James suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee during the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ultimately, the injury ended his season and now he is a period of recovery and trying to remain healthy.

After all, James is set to begin his 23rd NBA season amid speculation about his impending retirement. However, James has refuted that he is holding out to play with his son Bryce. Currently, his other son Bronny is set to begin his second full season with the Lakers.

During the summer, James signed a $52.6 million contract extension after exercising his player option to play another year with the Lakers. Furthermore, another contract isn't available to him before the season starts.

Article Continues Below

Basketball has been LeBron James' life

It is safe to speculate that when James sees a basketball court, he is itching to lace them up and get going. That is, whether he is in tip-top shape or is saddled with injuries. After all, it is the game that made him into the cultural icon he has become.

Though he played football in high school St. Vincent St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, basketball became his ticket out of a hard scrapped lifestyle with his mother Gloria James.

The game not only enabled James to succeed on the court, but helped build a lucrative brand off the court.