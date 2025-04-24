The George family is reuniting in Ohio, as former Tennessee State star Eriq George is joining his father, Eddie George at Bowling Green. Eriq George departed the Tigers shortly after Eddie George accepted the position as head coach of Bowling Green.

𝕊𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕖𝕕 ✍️ By George We Got Him!!! We would like to officially welcome @er1q_0 to the BGSU Family 😤#Guts x #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/8jveDFmBxy — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

George said in his statement:

“First, I want to give God all the glory and praise for blessing me with the opportunity to be a Tennessee State Tiger and for allowing me to build relationships with amazing people.

The lessons I’ve learned over the past two years have helped me grow not only as a football player but also as a man. I truly appreciate the faculty and staff who have guided me in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

I want to thank my coaches for their insight both on and off the field and for being incredible mentors to me. To my teammates: I love each and every one of you. The bonds we’ve built will never be broken. Through the ups and downs, we stuck together and weathered the storm. What we accomplished at Tennessee State is something not many people can say they’ve done. I am extremely proud to call you my brothers and champions.

Lastly, I want to thank my family for supporting me through thick and thin. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve the goals I set for myself.

The 6'2″, 280 pounds, Eriq George stepped up in a big way for his father's Tigers in his two seasons with the team. In 2024, he recorded 57 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss. His performance earned him second-team All-Big South-OVC honors, solidifying his status as one of the top defensive players in the conference.

Per his social media account, he's already received several offers. Along with an offer from Appalachian State, he's also received an offer from Bowling Green.He might join his father with the Falcons, much like Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo, who followed their father from Jackson State to Colorado in 2023.