The Alabama State-Jackson State game ultimately came down to one heavily debated play that could've gone either way. Lined up on the goal line, the Hornets ran a speed option where Andrew Body pitched the ball to Jamarie Hostzclaw, but his dive into the endzone was stopped by Jackson State linebacker Ashton Taylor. Meaning in the HBCU community have debated about if this was the right play call with the game on the line.

On Monday's SWAC coaches call, Eddie Robinson Jr. spoke about the sequence.

“We designed it to score a touchdown, obviously,” he said. “Their defensive end made a terrific play taking away the read for Andrew Body, and then their linebacker — I forgot his number — just took a perfect angle. He laid out and made the kind of goal-line tackle every linebacker dreams of.”

Robinson also feels as if the play call was perfect for the situation, saying, “I thought it was a great call,” Robinson said. “We didn’t execute it perfectly, but you’ve got to tip your hat. Two of their guys made great plays. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way.”

Even before the final play, Alabama State put itself in position to win the game. The game featured a great quarterback battle between Andrew Body and Jacobian Morgan. Body played as he has all year: showcasing elite running and playmaking ability with his legs, along with impressive throwing accuracy that resulted in some truly great throws. He finished the game with 349 yards and 1 touchdown, while also having 93 yards on 14 carries

But ultimately, Jackson State's physicality reigned supreme and ultimately won the game. JaCobian Morgan also played at an elite level, finishing with 187 yards and four touchdowns, also adding 66 yards on the ground to his total. Both teams are heading into a bye week before facing off in neutral-site classics. But for many Alabama State fans, the what-if on the Hornets' final play will often be talked about as the season rolls on.