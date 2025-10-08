It's a rare occurrence when the Game of the Year in HBCU football falls on your Homecoming, but that’s the gravity of this weekend’s matchup. Jackson State’s homecoming clash with Alabama State could very well determine the direction of the SWAC and, potentially, HBCU football as a whole.

On Saturday, the Alabama State Hornets (4-1) will test their championship mettle against the reigning SWAC and Celebration Bowl champion Jackson State Tigers (4-1). Both teams enter the game with impressive resumes, boasting solid showings against FBS foes and dominant victories over a common opponent, Southern University. The journey to this moment, however, goes back to a single, viral encounter: the 2022 Alabama State/Jackson State game.

The Shadow of 2022

The 2022 matchup went viral for all the wrong reasons. The fiery post-game exchange between former JSU coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr.—a moment defined by the “I’m SWAC, he ain’t SWAC” rhetoric—dominated the headlines. Sanders has since moved on to Colorado, but the history remains.

What was tragically overshadowed by the incident was the incredible performance of the Alabama State defense. They played Jackson State better than almost any other team that year, including the North Carolina Central squad that ultimately beat JSU in the Celebration Bowl. Alabama State’s defensive effort gave Shedeur Sanders and the JSU offense significant trouble, laying the foundation for their identity under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

An alumnus, former linebacker, and NFL player, Robinson Jr. is a defensive mind who played under the legendary Houston Markham during Alabama State’s Black College National Championship runs in the 1990s. The Hornets' strength has always been their elite defense, but their championship aspirations have historically been limited by an inconsistent offense.

Andrew Body and the Rise of the Hornets’ Offense

This year, however, the script has flipped. The arrival of quarterback Andrew Body, a transfer from Texas Southern, has revolutionized the Hornets' offensive attack.

Body’s 2024 season started with an injury in the Orange Blossom Classic, sidelining him for much of the year, and preventing the team from reaching its full potential. But this year, he’s back and playing at an elite level.

Alabama State’s potential was on full display in their four-point loss to FBS opponent UAB (52-42), where Body put on a phenomenal performance. Since then, the Hornets have continued to dominate, showcasing a balanced and potent offense. They not only outpaced Southern but also thoroughly dominated Florida A&M, demonstrating a prowess in both the passing game, led by Body's ability to read defenses and extend plays, and a newly effective running attack. Alabama State enters this game with a significantly more balanced attack than in years past, which leads me to believe that they have the composition of a championship contender.

Article Continues Below

Jackson State’s Dynasty Ambitions

Jackson State, on the other hand, is built on dominance across the board. While the Alabama State defense has perhaps softened slightly this year, the Tigers are complete. Their defense is stacked with speedy linebackers, quick defensive linemen, and ball-hawking defensive backs.

On offense, quarterback JaCobian Morgan has truly hit his stride. Though he struggled early, he had a dominant performance last week and is having an impressive year overall. The Tigers boast a roster that generated nearly 700 yards of total offense recently, featuring star wide receivers Nate Rembert and Shemar Savage, who had an amazing two-touchdown performance against Alabama A&M, and a potent running back in Ahmad Miller.

JSU is stacked at virtually every position as they aim not just to contend for a SWAC title, but to cement themselves as the dynasty of the 2020s, similar to what North Carolina A&T was in the 2010s. However, history is not on their side. Alabama State actually beat Jackson State on their homecoming in 2023. But this Jackson State is a different team and certainly deeper.

Also add the fact that it was a close 16-10 game that Jackson State ultimately pulled off, solidifying their SWAC East championship and SWAC Championship appearance.

The Prediction

From the “I’m SWAC” moment to now, this weekend promises to be the Game of the Year. Jackson State arguably has the deeper, more talented roster, with playmakers at every position. Yet, it’s difficult to bet against a motivated Andrew Body and this Alabama State team.

Body is primed to be more of a pure passer in this contest than he has been in recent weeks, picking apart the Jackson State defense. While JSU will likely keep it close, and may even hold a lead, I’m picking Alabama State to find a way to win. If the Hornets pull off the upset, the path to the SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl will firmly be in their hands.