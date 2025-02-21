Fisk University gymnastics is undergoing its first coaching change in the program's young history. Head coach Corrinne Tarver is no longer with the program, per an announcement by the University. Assistant coach Nuriya Mack, who joined the program in 2023, has been named interim head coach as a national search for a new leader is underway.

“We thank Coach Tarver, who joined Fisk to lead the first HBCU women’s gymnastics program,” the release read. “Under coach Tarver and a partnership with Black Girls Gymnastics, a strong foundation for the gymnastics program was cultivated. Fisk looks forward to a continuation of excellence in academics, athletics, and gymnastics.”

Corrinne Tarver made history when she became the first Black woman to win an NCAA gymnastics championship. At Fisk, her leadership was instrumental in building the foundation of the pioneering gymnastics program, which launched to national acclaim.

Tarver played a significant role in guiding standout athlete Morgan Price, who made history multiple times under her leadership. Recently, Price became the first HBCU gymnast to achieve a perfect score on the bar routine and won an all-around USAG title, cementing her legacy at Fisk and representing the progress of the program.

Interim head coach Nuriya Mack expressed enthusiasm about taking on her new role. Before joining Fisk, Mack served as Lead Coach and Program Director for GYSTARS Gymnastics, where she specialized in athlete development and event management.

“I am thrilled to lead Fisk’s gymnastics team and continue building upon the team’s success,” Mack said. “It is an honor to guide these student-athletes and contribute to the program’s growth.”

Fisk University’s Athletic Director Valencia Jordan highlighted the impact the gymnastics team has had on the school and young athletes nationwide.

“Fisk has built a strong gymnastics program that has become a beacon of light for the university and young ladies nationwide,” Jordan said. “The future of Fisk University’s gymnastics program remains bright and dynamic. The university is poised to embrace new leadership and will continue to fervently support our young women who give their all in every competition.”

The Bulldog gymnastics team is scheduled to compete at Greenville University on February 22.