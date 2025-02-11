Fisk University junior Morgan Price can once again add history maker to her resume. She has become the first gymnast from an HBCU to earn a perfect score in women’s collegiate gymnastics. Price earned a perfect score for her bar routine in a tri meet at Temple University.

Price won the judges over with her outstanding full-twisting double-back dismount. Price beat her previous career best of 9.90 on the bars. In addition to earning a perfect score, she has won every event but the beam, leading her to a career-high all-around total. With her score of 39.500 overall, Price beat out the second-place gymnast by a significant margin.

This isn’t her first time making history. Price is a part of the historic Fisk University women’s gymnastics team, the first gymnastics program found at an HBCU. During her rookie season, Price also made history when she earned a 9.90 on bars right after the start of the season. Last year, Price became the first HBCU gymnast to win an all-around title, later becoming a USAG First-Team All-American.

Since making her debut at Fisk, Price has continued to excel. During her sophomore year, Price landed the then-highest score in HBCU history on the balance beam with a score of 9.95. That spring she made history again, winning the USAG All-Around title, making her the first HBCU gymnast to do so.

For Price, Fisk wasn’t always on the list. As a top high school gymnast recruit, she initially committed to the Arkansas Razorback gymnastics program to compete alongside her sister, Frankie Price. But once she learned that Fisk had a program, she instantly changed her mind.

“I chose Fisk because it is the first HBCU with a gymnastics team; growing up in gymnastics, I rarely had teammates who looked like me,” Price says in her Fisk University bio. “I wanted to be a part of history & inspire younger girls who want to attend an HBCU as well. I will forever cherish being a part of this team.”