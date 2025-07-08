Both Grambling State University and Florida A&M University are set to receive a significant amount of funding from the state. Grambling State is set to receive over $20 million in state funding, while the Florida 2025-2026 budget has allocated $162 million in operational funding for Florida HBCUs.

In addition to the recurring operational support for Florida HBCUs, an additional $20 million has been dedicated for campus security and infrastructure improvements. The unprecedented funding came from Governor Ron DeSantis's $117 billion budget, which also includes $637 million to completely support the Bright Futures Scholarship Program and more than $4.1 billion for the State University System. Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Memorial University, and Edward Waters University will also receive funding in addition to Florida A&M.

The additional funds expand on previous state contributions, including the record-breaking grant to Edward Waters last year and ongoing operating assistance to Florida A&M. The funding commitment made this year shows that HBCUs' contributions to the state's employment and higher education ecosystems are being acknowledged. This historical amount of funding comes shortly after Florida A&M names Marva Johnson as the 13th president of the university.

HBCUs can engage in long-term growth while maintaining financial stability with this year's budget. Florida's financing represents a change in the way state institutions are maintained and supported, as the importance of HBCUs gains more national attention.

Like the HBCUs in Florida, the $20 million given to Grambling State will also go toward academic, athletic, and campus infrastructure projects. The funding will be used for much-needed improvements to the Grambling State campus, such as new classrooms, student resources, and upgraded sports facilities.

The funding comes as the chronic funding disparity between HBCUs and their largely white rivals is becoming more widely recognized. For many years, state governments have consistently underfunded public HBCUs, in particular.

Recent initiatives have put the spotlight on these issues, including lobbying by politicians, student leaders, and alumni. While the funding allocation for Grambling is a step forward, it also highlights the amount of work that remains for many schools.