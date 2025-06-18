After much protest, Marva Johnson has officially been named the 13th president of Florida A&M. She was confirmed for the position following a unanimous vote by the Florida Board of Governors on Wednesday afternoon at Florida Atlantic University's campus.

“Under my leadership, I don't expect FAMU to just survive,” Johnson said during the meeting. “I expected it to thrive.”

Johnson, currently Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, served eight years on the Florida State Board of Education. She was appointed for a first four-year term by Governor Rick Scott and later reappointed for a second term by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida A&M supporters protested her candidacy for the presidency due to her ties to DeSantis and her lack of experience in running a university.​

“If I was to seat a CEO or president of a business, I would not hire the president of a university which had no experience in business,” Florida A&M Boosters president Zachary Ansley in a comment during the town hall in May. “By that token, I say, why are we even considering a person that has a great resume in business, but no educational background?”​

However, despite the outcry from the university community, Johnson was voted to be the next president by the Florida A&M Board of Trustees in an 8-4 decision on May 16th. Over a month later, the Florida Board of Governors made her hire official.

Chairman of the Florida Board of Governors Brian Lamb commented about her hire in a statement, saying, “Marva Johnson’s confirmation as the next president of FAMU marks a new chapter in the university’s legacy. Her visionary leadership, deep commitment to improving outcomes for students, and passion for innovation will be the catalyst for FAMU to build on the rich tradition and have a greater impact on the local community, the state, and the nation.”

Johnson, whose tenure starts on August 1st, said, “It is a profound honor to be selected as the 13th president of Florida A&M University—a historic institution with a rich legacy shaped by giants,” said Johnson. “As president, I recognize the legacy I carry and remain committed to protecting and extending that legacy and FAMU’s mission, while fighting to ensure that we are positioned for success in the evolving higher education landscape. I am ready to bring a bold, business-minded, results-driven approach to advancing student success, financial sustainability, and long-term institutional growth.”