As the season approaches, Florida A&M continues to bolster its roster in the hopes of achieving championship glory again. The Rattlers landed former Tulane tight end Guiseann Mirtil in the transfer portal, marking a homecoming for the Winter Haven alumnus.

Mirtil originally committed to Tulane in 2023, choosing the Green Wave other other institutions such as Air Force, Navy, USF, Arkansas State, and FAU. While in high school, he played both sides of the ball as a Tight End and Linebacker. He also played varsity basketball.

His football stats were phenomenal for a player that split responsibilities between two often physical positions on offense and defense per statistics listed by 247 Sports. On offense, he caught 29 passes for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 44 tackles (10 for loss) and 3 sacks, along with an interception (which was returned for six points), a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His phenomenal play ultimately helped his team finish the season 8-4 and reach the second round of Florida’s High School Football Playoffs.

He didn't see much playing time at Tulane, prompting him to enter the transfer portal and join a Florida A&M team looking to recapture the championship glory they achieved under former head coach Willie Simmons in the 2023 season. In their first season under current head coach James Colzie III, the team went 7-5. They started out the year strong as they won their two opening out-of-conference MEAC games against Norfolk State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge as well as a thrilling Week 1 game against eventual MEAC champion Chennis Berry and South Carolina State.

But, a loss to the eventual SWAC Champions Jackson State pushed them out of the championship picture. While they were still in contention for most of the season, a shocking and uncharacteristic loss to Mississippi Valley State officially ended any hopes as repeating as SWAC and HBCU National Champions.

With the addition of Mirtil, the Rattlers hope to have enough talent to find themselves at the top of the conference once again.