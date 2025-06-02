For the past two seasons, Florida A&M has had a game in Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge, respectively. Now, they're prepared to make a midseason journey to the city for a pivotal matchup with Mississippi Valley State University, per an announcement by FAMU Director of Athletics Angela Suggs.

Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Suggs announced that the Rattlers' October 4th matchup with the Delta Devils will take place in Meredes-Benz Stadium last Friday.

“They decided they were coming to FAMU, Georgia ― also known as Atlanta,” Suggs said. “So on October 4, we won’t be in Itta Bena, Mississippi. We will play Mississippi Valley State University in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, is a new venue for what will certainly be a huge matchup for Florida A&M, as Mississippi Valley State beat them 24-21 last season. The loss against the then-winless Delta Devils snapped a historic win streak for the program. Entering the game, the Rattlers boasted a 23-game winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium dating back to 2018. Mississippi Valley State, meanwhile, had a streak of their own as they'd gone over a year without winning any games.

FAMU surely looks to avenge the loss to Mississippi Valley State in a city that boasts one of the institution's largest alumni chapters in the nation. But the Delta Devils squad that FAMU will be tasked to take down will be different from last year, as Mississippi Valley State University is now led by former Florida State and NFL standout Terrell Buckley. Buckley replaces Kendrick Wade, who departed the program after two seasons.

Buckley's ties to Florida during his time as a Seminole will certainly be an undertone for the early October matchup as he looks to prove a proof of concept of how formidable his team can be against one of the powers in the SWAC.