On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame ceremony, the city of Georgia etched Terance Mathis' name into legendary territory. After building a football legacy as an athlete and a coach, Mathis rightfully received his induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

While Mathis currently serves as the head coach for the Morehouse College football team, his legacy spans back to a dominant high school career as an athlete.

While known for his ability to play wide receiver, Mathis was far more than a one-trick-pony at Redan High School. In addition to playing wide receiver, Mathis starred as a quarterback for the Raiders and was also a multi-sport athlete.

His dominance throughout his high school tenure caught the eyes of many schools, but the University of New Mexico became the perfect fit.

In college, Mathis had a truly unforgettable career. Mathis shattered multiple records, notching 263 receptions and 4,254 receiving yards as a Lobo. Additionally, Mathis became the first Lobo to earn consensus All-American honors in 1989.

Furthermore, Mathis' stellar college career resulted in additional accolades years after his time as a Lobo. He was inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

However, despite having an all-time college career, Mathis' legendary run just getting started.

In 1990, Mathis took his talents to the NFL, beginning his professional journey with the New York Jets. Mathis showed flashes of brilliance in New York, however, after joining the Atlanta Falcons in 1994 — he became unstoppable. The 1994 season marked a turning point for Mathis. He exploded onto the scene, hauling in 111 receptions and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. That season cemented his place among the NFL's elite receivers.

Mathis went on to become a franchise icon in eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. With 573 receptions and 57 touchdowns, Mathis was the ultimate security blanket on the perimeter. Even today, he ranks third in Falcons history for receiving touchdowns.

However, Mathis wasn't done leaving his mark on football. After hanging up his cleats, he turned to coaching. Starting at Savannah State, Mathis learned the ropes as an offensive coordinator in 2011.

His path eventually led him to Morehouse College in 2024. There, he continues molding young talent and building tomorrow's leaders.

Now, as a Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Mathis stands alongside fellow sports giants. The ceremony in Macon wasn't just about celebrating past achievements. It was about recognizing a man who keeps giving back to the game.

Looking ahead, Terance Mathis's legacy continues growing at Morehouse College. His Hall of Fame induction isn't the end of his story – it's just another chapter in an extraordinary journey.