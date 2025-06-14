After departing Morehouse College earlier this year, Douglas Whittler has reemerged in the SIAC with a conference rival. Whitter has been revealed as the head coach of Allen University, per an announcement by the institution.

“I would like to thank President McNealey and Director of Athletics Wallace for this opportunity,” Whittler said in a statement. “It is truly a blessing to me and my family to be a part of the Allen University family. I am looking forward to working with the faculty and staff here at Allen to elevate our men's basketball program to a championship level not only in the SIAC, but nationally, as well.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Whittler,” said Allen University Athletic Director Phillip Wallace Jr. in a statement. “I’ve known him for years. His leadership and coaching are top-notch. I have no doubt he will lead us to a championship.”

Whittler had an impressive four-year tenure at Morehouse marked by success. He finished his tenure at Morehouse with a remarkable 76-40 overall record (.655) and a 59-21 conference record (.734). He took over as interim head coach in 2021 following the passing of former head coach Grady Brewer. Under his leadership, Morehouse College claimed three consecutive SIAC East Division Regular Season titles from 2022 to 2024.

In his debut season, he guided the Maroon Tigers to a 21-7 record and matched a school record with an 18-game winning streak. His performance earned him the full-time head coach position by March 2022. Perhaps one of his most notable accomplishments in his tenure with the team happened this season, as Morehouse beat Howard University in an MLK Day matchup in a huge upset that had the HBCU sports community buzzing.

Now, he takes over an Allen University program that finished with a 6-21 record last year. Whittler is familiar with Allen, as his Morehouse team beat them twice last season in huge blowouts.