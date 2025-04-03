Hampton University has expanded its Board of Trustees by adding four accomplished executives, including former MSNBC President and Hampton alumna Rashida Jones. Jones is joined by Pleasant Brodnax III, Gerard “ Gerry” Fasano, and David B. Stithas as the new Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees, which is tasked with directing the university's long-term viability and strategic direction, is essential in establishing policies, bolstering financial responsibility, and guaranteeing Hampton's continuous excellence. The university's dedication to innovation, student success, and global impact is strengthened by the unmatched experience these new members bring in the areas of corporate leadership, technology, media influence, and economic development.

“A great institution thrives on bold leadership and unwavering vision,” said President Darrell K. Williams. “As stewards of Hampton's future, our Board of Trustees ensures that we remain at the forefront of excellence. With these dynamic leaders joining our ranks, we're strengthening our foundation and charting a course for even greater impact.”

Jones is a two-time Hampton alumna. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mass media arts in 2002; she later turned to her alma mater last December to attain her master’s in business administration in marketing. Jones made history as the first Black woman to head a major cable news network. In her role at MSNBC, she oversaw an 800-person staff, oversaw $800 million in operating cash flow annually, and spearheaded innovative news coverage.

In addition to being President of MSNBC, she has had a long career at numerous media outlets, including NBCUniversal, The Weather Channel, and other local networks, making her a force to be reckoned with in the area of journalism and media.

Jones has previously served as Chairperson of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism Advisory Board at Hampton.

Pleasant Brodnax III is a distinguished trial attorney and legal strategist who brings his vast experience in corporate governance, ethical compliance, and federal and state litigation to the Board of Trustees. Throughout his career, Brodnax has represented well-known clients, such as corporate executives, government officials, and professional athletes.

His achievements have been honored by Super Lawyers, Washingtonian's Top Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, and the esteemed American College of Trial Lawyers, which admits only the top 1% of attorneys in each jurisdiction. He has served as the chair of the college's branch in Washington, D.C., for the last two years.

Brodnax graduated from Hampton in 1983 with high honors. He then attended the College of William & Mary to obtain his law degree. Now that he is on the Board of Trustees, he is in a position to advance the institution's goals and fortify its foundation.

Gerard “Gerry” Fasano is the executive vice president and Chief Growth Officer at one of the top engineering companies in the country, Leidos. He currently oversees the company’s corporate strategy, business expansion, and customer engagement.

Previously, Fasano supervised 13,000 personnel and generated $4.5 billion in sales as the EVP and President of Leidos Defense Group. He also delivered a $60 billion pipeline, $50 billion in new contract awards, and 10% year-over-year growth. For Hampton to continue to advance in STEM, business, and defense-related disciplines, his experience in corporate expansion, defense solutions, and strategic innovation will be crucial.

Unlike the other board members, Fasano is not an alum of Hampton. He holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

With decades of experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and investment banking, David B. Stith is a seasoned financial executive with Wall Street knowledge. Stith oversees a group of experts at Bank of America Securities who handle intricate financial transactions worth between $500 million and more than $2 billion in his capacity as head of Middle Market Leveraged Finance. He oversees a budget of $140 million and offers strategic leadership in programs related to economic growth and financial structuring.

Stith graduated from Hampton in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in finance. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. His extensive understanding of economic development, investment strategy, and financial markets will strengthen Hampton's long-term viability and financial stability.

The institution will continue to work to improve student experiences, increase research opportunities, and fortify international collaborations under the direction of Broadnax, Fasano, Jones, and Stith.

“Hampton University has always been a force for progress, shaping leaders and transforming futures. With these visionary trailblazers joining our Board, we are poised to elevate our legacy and strengthen our position as the #1 Student Experience in America. The road ahead is bright, and Hampton's impact will be felt for generations to come,” said Williams.