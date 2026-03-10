Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene suffered an elbow injury in late February. About 10 days after the injury was announced, Green revealed that he must undergo surgery to repair the UCL in his elbow.

It's not all bad news, though, as Greene is not receiving Tommy John surgery. Instead, he wrote in a long message to Reds fans that the surgery will remove bone chips from his elbow. The UCL is said to be intact, but the 26-year-old starting pitcher may miss the first several months of the 2026 season.

Article Continues Below

Greene admits in his long message that he first felt discomfort in his right elbow at the back end of the 2025 campaign. However, with the Reds pushing for a playoff spot, he fought through the pain and played anyway. The recovery timeline for his surgery is about 14 to 16 weeks. Which means he may not return to action until July.

Cincinnati did reach the postseason in 2025, but it was a short trip after the club was bounced out by the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 in the Wild Card Round. Greene started that contest, but was pulled after three innings. He ended that day with four strikeouts while allowing six hits, two walks, and five earned runs.

Once Hunter Greene eventually returns from injury, he'll be playing his fifth season in MLB. He's coming off another solid year that saw him finish with a 2.76 ERA and 0.938 OBP (career-best) while totaling 132 strikeouts. It was the fourth straight season in which Greene recorded at least 107 innings pitched.