NFL free agency is officially here, and while it's been very active across the league, one team has stood out for its lack of moves. The Arizona Cardinals are a team that needs as much help as possible after the season they had last year. They added offensive line depth to their rotation by signing Matt Pryor, but overall, the Cardinals have struggled to make any noise and are staring down another down season, especially with Kyler Murray on the move.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Cardinals were fortifying their offensive line with the addition of Matt Pryor. He is coming to the Cardinals on a one-year deal and comes over from the Eagles after returning for the first time since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2018.

Pryor has started just 40 of 109 games in his seven-year career. He played just 12 percent of the offensive snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles, although he started 15 of 17 games for the Bears in 2024. Pryor has bounced around the NFL since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, playing for the Colts, 49ers, and Bears, before returning to the Eagles this past season.

The offensive line for the Cardinals is still in flux due to Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum both heading to free agency, leaving the right tackle position open.

As part of Mike LaFleur's reshuffling of the offensive line, the team is signing guard Isaac Seumalo, who previously played with Pryor, later this week in free agency. Then, Paris Johnson Jr. will be the left tackle and Hjalte Froholdt the center in this new look offensive line for LaFleur's offense.