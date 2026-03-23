ESPN's Marc Spears revealed that the Denver Nuggets have growing concerns about how opposing teams are defending All-Star Nikola Jokic after returning from a left knee injury. Jokic returned from a 16-game absence in late January, which sparked a challenge from ESPN's Kendrick Perkins to Nikola on reverting to “championship shape,” as the three-time MVP is three years removed from his first and only NBA title in 2023.

With only 10 games remaining, the Nuggets are worried about how much space defense is giving Jokic, Spears said, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“I'm actually hearing that the Nuggets are a little concerned about how he's being defended of late. Teams are guarding him 18 feet from the basket, leaning on his legs, fronting him, putting their arms around him, but he's still figuring out a way to ball out.”

Marc Spears on Jokic: "I'm actually hearing that the Nuggets are a little concerned about how he's being defended of late. Teams are guarding him 18 feet from the basket, leaning on his legs, fronting him, putting their arms around him but he's still figuring out a way to ball… pic.twitter.com/UI3CKZjDXv — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 23, 2026

Jokic's latest triple-double (22 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) helped the Nuggets secure a 128-122 win against the Portland Blazers on Sunday. He also finished with two steals and a block.

Kendrick Perkins challenges Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

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ESPN's Kendrick Perkins believes Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic has to be in better shape ahead of the playoffs. As one of the few teams many believe can defeat the defending champion Thunder in a best-of-7 series, Jokic's impact could undoubtedly make all the difference. Perhaps it's the biggest reason for Nuggets coach David Adelman's frustration, following a 125-118 upset loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite being in the MVP race, Jokic is not playing his absolute best, according to Perkins, he said, per ESPN's The Road Trippin Show.

“I don’t believe Jokic is in the best shape, and he’s still putting up these numbers,” Perkins said. “I believe that Jokic needs to be in better shape because remember, when Jokic was at his best, we saw him before that championship running those stairs in the offseason, seeing all the video. He looked more ripped up, he was shredded, and he was playing both sides of the basketball.”

For Perkins, Jokic was much more dominant on defense, especially during the Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

“All I’m saying is everybody’s been waiting for Joker to turn this corner,” Perkins added. “And it’s like we haven’t seen it defensively.”

The Nuggets have won three of their last four games.