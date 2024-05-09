Angel and Adore Bryant, the twin daughters of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant are both attending HBCUs. Angel is set to attend Spelman College and Adore is attending Hampton University. The twins posted picture of themselves in their college shirts on their respective social media accounts.

The twins also join their eldest sister Grace in attending an HBCU, as Grace recently finished her first year at Florida A&M. All three Bryant children are carrying on the trend of celebrity kids enrolling in HBCUs.

“Monumental moment for @gizellebryant & I as we are releasing @gracegbryant to @famu_1887,” Bryant posted in a caption on an Instagram post in August when they moved Grace in to Flordia A&M. “We have every confidence that she will excel and conquer. Please pray for her …. And US!”

The eldest children of actor Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker as well as writer/comedian Chris Spencer are finishing up their first year at Howard University. Rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Lil' Scrappy's daughter is also finishing up her freshman year at Savannah State University. Rapper Trick Daddy's son graduated from Florida A&M this weekend.

Adore is set to continue her mother's journey at Hampton, as Gizelle is an alumna of the institution. Bryant became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated while attending the institution. Meanwhile, Angel shares an HBCU kinship with her father Jamal Bryant.

Bryant is a proud alumnus of Morehouse College, where he graduated with a dual degree in political science and international studies. He was the first student to be enrolled into Morehouse with a GED, per a statement on his website. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. Angel is set to attend Spelman College, which is also located in the AUC and is widely known as the sister institution of Morehouse alongside Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Gizelle Bryant hinted at the twins making their college choice in comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ahead of the Real Housewives of Potomic Season 8 reunion.

“The twins have been accepted to college [and] they know where they’re going,” she said on February 25th.

She added, “The Bryant girls are on the move.”

Gizelle was also seen on the latest season of Real Housewives speaking about Grace attending Florida A&M.

“I mean, Florida in my mind, is like a whole ‘nother little country of its own,” she said, “So my advice to her is, you know, stick with your friends, stay on the campus, don't be, you know, galivanting off into the depths of Florida.”

She also said that Grace is “thriving” at FAMU.