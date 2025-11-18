Pink and Green pride is running strong in the Bryant family. Angel Bryant, daughter of Pastor Jamal Bryant and TV personality Gizelle Bryant, has officially joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated—following in her mother’s footsteps of joining the illustrious sisterhood.

With her mother proudly wearing the same letters, Angel joins Alpha Kappa Alpha as a true legacy, stepping into a lineage built on scholarship, service, and the unmistakable elegance the sorority is known for. And at Spelman, where history, culture, and Black womanhood thrive in every corner of campus, Angel’s initiation feels like a full-circle moment—the next generation embracing a tradition her mother has long upheld.

Both Jamal and Gizelle took to Instagram to congratulate their daughter, proudly sharing the news and cheering her on as she steps into generations of sisterhood, service, and Black excellence.

“CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL who is now my SOROR. 🩷💚🩷💚 Tears of joy and pride I have felt all day. LEGACY! Welcome to the beautiful pink and green world of Alpha Kappa Alpha @19sweetmupi79,” she said.

“Super proud of @angeljbryant becoming a member of @akasorority1908 last night. She represents 3 generations of our family in D9. The woman she is becoming is going to impact the world, influence a generation and inspire the community. Give it up for sweet 16!” Jamal said.

Gizelle became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. during her time at Hampton University, while Jamal joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Inc.through the Baltimore Alumni chapter. Angel is not the Bryant girl to follow in their mother’s footsteps. Her sister Adore attends their mother’s alma mater, Hampton University. Angel is the first daughter of the Bryants to join a Divine Nine organization; we’ll see if Adore and Grace also have pink and green in their future.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the oldest established Greek-letter organization for Black women. Alpha Kappa Alpha has over 355,000 members in both graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries. The sorority was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women.