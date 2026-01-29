As we move closer to National Signing Day, one of the biggest storylines of the college football offseason is the future of Andrew Body. Body just finished a historic season at Alabama State in which he was regarded as the best quarterback in HBCU football this fall and one of the best in the FCS. Body announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on December 16th via his social media accounts.



He then indicated that his DMs were open on December 18th and posted a graphic featuring 36 schools, such as Notre Dame, UCF, University of Florida, Penn State, and Vanderbilt, amongst other schools, with the picture caption saying, “schools in contact.” The tweet said, “time is ticking,” and was posted on January 4th.

But as several schools have made movement in their recruitment journey, it still isn't clear where Body will be headed. Body transferred to Alabama State from Texas Southern in January 2024. He first suited up for the Hornets in the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic against North Carolina Central, serving as a “Swiss Army knife” type player. In the game, he took snaps as a quarterback and wide receiver while also leading the team in rushing with 134 yards in the loss. But he was injured in the game and ultimately was out for the rest of the 2024 season.

In 2025, he returned at the top of his game. He finished the season throwing for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception before he ultimately suffered an injury against Prairie View A&M. He also rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns, and had Alabama State in contention for a SWAC championship berth. His numbers indicate his talent as a dual-threat quarterback, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.

But he hasn't posted any updates on his recruiting journey, nor if any offers have been made. Should Andrew Body decide to return to Alabama State, the Hornets will once again be in contention for a SWAC championship and a potential Celebration Bowl berth. But if Body has NFL aspirations, he certainly would want to try his talent at the FBS level.

All eyes are on Andrew Body as he charts the course towards his future, as National Signing Day is less than a week away on February 4th.