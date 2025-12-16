After a historic season that saw him reign as the best quarterback in HBCU football, Andrew Body has entered the transfer portal. He announced his decision via his social media accounts.

His statement is below:

Romans 12:2 (NV)

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is—His good, pleasing, and perfect will.”

First and foremost, I give all glory to God-for allowing me to play the sport I love, for shaping and preparing me, for continually opening doors, and for giving me opportunities to glorify His name through my platform.

To Hornet Nation-everyone from the president to the custodial staff-thank you. I am deeply grateful to every individual who played a role in my journey at Alabama State University. You helped me grow and truly understand what it means to be a Hornet.

To everyone who has supported and followed my journey, thank you. Your love, encouragement, and belief in me have never gone unnoticed and mean more than I can express.

I am deeply grateful to Coach Eddie Robinson for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to attend his alma mater—an experience that shaped me both on and off the field and helped prepare me for life beyond the game. I also thank Coach Barnette for his guidance, discipline, and unwavering push for excellence, which played a significant role in my growth as both a player and a man.

WITH THAT BEING SAID, I WILL BE ENTERING THE TRANSFER PORTAL TO PURSUE WHAT GOD HAS PREPARED FOR THE NEXT CHAPTER OF MY CAREER.

1LUV

Uno out.

Body transferred to Alabama State from Texas Southern in January 2024. He first suited up for the Hornets during the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic matchup against North Carolina Central, serving as a Swiss Army knife-type player. In the game he took snaps as a quarterback and wide receiver while also leading the team in rushing with 134 yards in the loss.

But, he was injured in the game and ultimately was out for the rest of the season. But, he returned at the top of his game this Fall, throwing for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception this season. Body also rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He had Alabama State in contention for a birth in the SWAC Championship, but suffered another injury during the Prairie View A&M game.

Now all eyes will be on Andrew Body's next move. Will he stick around in the HBCU space to try to win a Celebration Bowl? Or, will he look towards an FBS program with the hopes of getting the proper reps to get on the radar of NFL scouts?